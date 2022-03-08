City officials just announced that Marshall residents are no longer under a boil water notice as of Tuesday evening.
Following the repair of a 24-inch water main break on the Corner of Alvin Street and South Carter and shutting down the pumps at the water plant, on last Friday, the City of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice issued for the City of Marshall is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption.