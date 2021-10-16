Marshall Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez said that this year’s Wonderland of Lights festival has seen an increase in donations in the past few weeks, including two specific families, Jim and Winnie Davis, and the Carlile Family.
City staff wanted to thank the Marshall community for its continued support for the annual festival. Ramirez said that Steve Carlile donated $10,000 to the festival, and that the Davis family $7,500 to the celebration.
Steve Carlile said that his family has a long history of supporting the annual celebration, with both of his parents supporting Wonderland before himself, as well as his previous role on the Convention and Visitors bureau for several years, where the goal was to grow the Wonderland festival.
“It is critical to have community support to have a good festival. My wife Penny and I believe the Wonderland Festival is very important to downtown Marshall and the future of our city. Many of our downtown businesses rely on Wonderland to boost their sales during the fall months,” Carlile said, “Christmas is an important time of year for celebration and joy. The Wonderland Festival shines a wonderful light on Marshall and its beautiful downtown. We love to see our city all lighted up for the celebration of Christ’s birth. The beautiful lights and fun activities of Wonderland never grow old.”
Jim Davis, with Davis Chemical Solutions, said that he has been living in Marshall since 1975, attending and participating in the planning of many iterations of the annual festival.
“If you make your money here, you have to give some of it back to the community,” Davis said, “It takes money to make it work, that’s how all things work, and if you made it here I think it’s important to give back.”
Ramirez said that thanks to the Davis’ donations, this year’s Wonderland of Lights celebration will have a fully sponsored Santa’s Visit from the North Pole, as well as the carriage rides.
For the first time this year, the city will have a petting zoo on site during the festival, which is sponsored by Zelina and Aaron Wright.
“We would love to see Wonderland grow and draw visitors from outside of Marshall in larger and larger numbers. Our desire has always been to get visitors to downtown. Let them see the beautiful courthouse and the millions of lights. Let them eat and shop in our stores and find so much to do that they want to spend the night and explore our part of Texas,” Carlile said.
Additional sponsors include East Texas Baptist University, who is sponsoring the Wonderland Skating Rink this year, and the Roth & Abraham Law Firm, PC, who will be sponsoring the Wonderland of Express Train.
The tradition of the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony and the Opening Day festivities are sponsored this year by Casey Slone Construction, SWEPCO, Jerry Cargill, the Bradberrys and the Weisman Co-op.
The classic Christmas Carousel screening is sponsored by Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, with the Wonderland Ticket Booth sponsored by Rayford’s Truck & Tractor.
This year’s Santa’s Village is sponsored by McKool Smith, City Judge Brendan C. Roth, the Law Office of Josh B. Maness, Josey’s Ranch, Avelar Ventures, LLC, and Avelar Western Wear.
The Wonderland of Lights Merchandise sold at the Visitors Center is sponsored by Love Cosmetic & General Dentistry, PLLC, and the Marshall Symphony League. 92.3 The Depot will be sponsoring the promotional radio advertising for the festival as well.
“I am over-joyed with the outpouring of community support we have received thus far,” Ramirez said.
Sponsorship opportunities still available for interested community members, who can contact Ramirez at Ramirez.Veronique@marshalltexas.net for more information.