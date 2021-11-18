City officials said they were made aware in October of two weather sirens located on Key Street and Speed Street in Marshall that were broken, and that now they are making efforts to repair the sirens.
Staff said that diagnoses of the issues have since been determined and repairs to the defective sirens are scheduled to be made as soon as possible. Though city officials did not yet have information on how much repairs would cost, whether the sirens needed to be replaced or fully repaired or when the new sirens will be safely installed.
The City of Marshall’s 911 Call Center received notification of severe weather approaching Harrison County on the morning of Oct. 27. Later, the call center received notification from the National Weather Service that Harrison County was under a tornado warning.
As per protocol, Marshall dispatch activated the sirens. At around 11:30 a.m. following the weather event, the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, received notifications that some of the sirens did not activate.
Members of city staff immediately made attempts to determine which sirens failed, with Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Pritchard able to determine that two of the seven sirens located within the city malfunctioned during the weather event
“Though no injuries or any significant damages were reported, failure of any of our alert systems is of our utmost concern and repairs remain a part of the city’s highest priorities,” Communication Coordinator Jasmine Rios said in a press release. “The City of Marshall is committed to the safety of all who live, work or visit here. The Outdoor Warning System is another example of this commitment.”
The Outdoor Warning System is activated to alert the public of a specific situation that may occur. These warnings may be issued for specific geographical areas that may be affected. The Outdoor Warning System allows for tone alerts to the public.
When inclement weather is approaching and in the event of a siren malfunction, community members should continue to rely on local weather stations, internet and radio broadcasts for pertinent information in case a warning is issued.
However, when the sirens are activated and heard, people are encouraged not to call the Marshall Police Department, but to turn on and continue to monitor their radio, weather radio, television, cell phone, or any other related, warning devices to obtain further information.