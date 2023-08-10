The Marshall City Council has two big items planned for discussion during Thursday’s regular city council meeting, with councilmembers to consider a possible annexation proposal for the city and a discussion regarding the proposed 2024 budget.
Council will hold a public hearing and then consider approval of a resolution this Thursday for an annexation service agreement between the City of Marshall and Marshall Economic Development Corporation for the Gateway Park subdivision.
Gateway Park is located at Interstate 20 and U.S. 59 and was unveiled by MEDCO in 2019 after around a decade of work to prepare the property for new industrial residents.
The agreement would now have the City of Marshall provide municipal services to Gateway Park in exchange for the ability of the city to tax the businesses located at the property.
Municipal services would include fire, police, waste water services, sewer services, code enforcement and animal control among others.
Community members will have the opportunity to speak on the petition regarding the potential annexation during the meeting, outside of the typical Citizens Comments portion.
Council will also engage in budget discussions for the 2024 fiscal budget. Finance Director Dawn Jones will present on the item to council, with no action planned to finalize the budget during the meeting.
Also during the meeting, councilmembers will hear from Public Works Director Eric Powell regarding approval of an ordinance amending an ordinance to account for a rate increase from Republic Services in 2024.
The city was made aware by the company earlier this year that a three percent increase would be initiated on Jan. 1 as the result of a Consumer Price Index annual adjustment.
This translates to the monthly rate of residential customers with one cart raising to over $16 a month, with an extra $3 fee for additional carts and services.
Thursday’s council meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall located at 401 N. Alamo St., as well as streamed on the city’s Facebook page. For more information regarding the agenda for the upcoming meeting, community members can visit www.marshalltexas.net.