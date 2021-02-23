Today, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Marshall families who are impacted by the current water boil notice are able to pick up additional bottles of water from the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Boulevard South.
The City of Marshall remains under a city-wide Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure per State of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
Citizens should continue to boil water vigorously for two minutes before consumption or use it for cooking. Citizens who have water are asked to exercise conservation and refrain from all activities that require large amounts of water.