Tara Archield will join the city of Marshall as the new Court Administrator beginning July 26.
She was selected following interviews by four members of the city’s staff, according to City Manager Mark Rohr.
Archield graduated from Wiley College with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. She decided to continue her education at Texas Southern University, where she earned a Master’s of Science in Administration of Justice.
Archield has worked for the jail division of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for more than seven years. Soon after, she was transferred to the courthouse security division and served as a bailiff in the 124th felony District Court.
“I have always had a passion for working within the court systems and will ensure that I continue to provide excellent community service, leadership, and professionalism for the city of Marshall,” Archield said.
Archield currently resides in Marshall alongside her husband, Carlus Archield, and two sons, Cameron and Carter Archield.