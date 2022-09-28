Since the official opening of Memorial City Hall, Marshall has become host to a wide range of musical and artistic performances — even coming to host a number of artists that are drawn to make Marshall their home.
This wasn’t by accident; it has been the product of dedicated work from a wide range of people in the public and private sector that have come together to make Marshall a musical destination in Texas.
The Goal
When Director of Tourism Dan Duke was brought onto city staff, he was given a number of goals, one of which was to create a music scene here in Marshall to help perpetuate tourism in the city.
“I believe music is important to just about everyone, of all ages. Marshall has a rich history in music; specifically ‘Boogie Woogie,’ which was born here in Marshall, Texas. What I never realized until I moved here was that ‘Boogie Woogie’ music is oftentimes considered the seed from which many genres of music we all listen to today, grew from,” Duke said, “In that light, Marshall can be seen as the birthplace of many genres of music and a great contributor to many others.”
The city has drawn on the town’s musical history in more ways than one, with Chip Arledge, with 92.3 The Depot, located on Washington Street in downtown Marshall, relying heavily on the sounds of East Texas when creating the station two years ago.
“We want people down here, we want people here in downtown, and to do that we want to give the community what they want,” Arledge said, “We have a rich, rich cultural musical history here in Marshall to draw from, and all over East Texas, and that’s what we like to bring here.”
Arledge said that when the station came to Marshall they had similar ideas to Duke, to create an atmosphere of community and arts and music in downtown Marshall, to promote the city and its businesses.
“It brings people to our city to shop and relax, which increases sales tax when they’re able to visit our wonderful stores not only on main street but around the entire City of Marshall,” Duke said.
Glenn Barnhart, director of Memorial City Hall, said that creation and encouragement of the arts in Marshall also goes a long way to growing quality of life in the city, and making Marshall a destination city.
“The foundation is in place. The foundation is absolutely there for Marshall to be on the map as a musical destination in Texas and in the country,” Barnhart said.
He emphasized though that it would take the entire community, from nonprofit organizations, to city staff, to venue managers and artists themselves, to come together to reach this goal and create a destination for music lovers in Marshall.
The Results
The community need not look any further than Memorial City Hall to see the growth the Marshall arts scene has experienced in the last few years, with Barnhart saying the venue has focused on bringing entertainment for everyone to Marshall.
Memorial City Hall officially opened about three years ago, but was shut down four months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barnhart said that, though the venue was delayed in kicking off its first full inaugural season, he venue has seen audiences coming back since reopening in June 2021.
“It was a difficult time for all of us in the industry,” Barnhart said, “But I think it goes to say a lot about Marshall that we were able to come back and get to work as soon as we could.”
The venue has hosted a wide range of musical performances, including recently Bill Holliday Jr. and the Comets, a rock and roll tribute to the king of the genre.
The venue will also play host to artists from all over the world in October, with Texas Sounds International moving from Jefferson to Marshall.
“This is a big deal, and really I think the thing that attracted them to Marshall was the venue,” Barnhart said, “It really sold itself.”
The competition is internationally known as one of the world’s most renowned country music presentations, with plans for the competition to go up a notch at the new venue this year.
“We really have a beautiful space, and we can offer a performer so much here,” Barnhart said, “That’s because it really matters to us, to me, that we do this right.”
Along with international music stars making their way to Marshall next month, the city has seen a wide range of free musical performances taking place almost every weekend this summer at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Thanks to a partnership between the Marshall Regional Arts Council and 92.3 The Depot, every third weekend of the month community members can attend a full weekend of free concerts and performances in downtown Marshall called Third Saturday.
The event series is one of many free events and concert series being held in downtown Marshall, both by public entities and private community members, all bringing music and the arts to downtown.
While Barnhart, Arledge and other entities work to bring music into the city, Duke said that the city has worked to not only advertise music events, but also to bring in more events, such as the ‘Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards’ to the city.
“Artists such as well known, Dale Watson and his wife Celine, who moved here recently have shared a lot of ideas with me over the past year that we are working on, and I am excited to play a role in this and so much more,” Duke said.
Established businesses like Legends Music Club and new businesses to Marshall like Black Coffee Records are also doing their part, attracting people to the community through the continue hosting and promotion of musical performances in Marshall.
What’s to Come
Duke said that while the city has made a ton of progress towards its goal of becoming a musical destination, the community can expect even more from them in the future.
“We are also very near to getting the City of Marshall designated a Texas Music Friendly Community, which I will be able to discuss in the not too distant future,” Duke said, “In addition to that, my department will also be working to produce larger events in and around the city.”
Barnhart said that Memorial City Hall also plans to continue to produce quality seasons every year, with expansions planned to offer more shows geared towards children and families, as well as middle aged audience.
Community members can also expect the addition of new venues across Marshall in the next year, with plans for the Caddo Lake Distillery Company and the Ruggenbach Brewery to both open in downtown Marshall, both of which will have a private stage.
Plans for the Paramount Theatre building to also be turned into a high-end bar with its own private venue are also in the works, along with a wide range of other businesses making their way to Marshall.
“We need everyone to be involved,” Arledge said, “We can hold all of these events and invite everyone downtown, but it doesn’t mean anything if people don’t show up. We need people from service organizations, businesses, city people, everyone to get involved and come downtown when we have something going on to help support this growth here in Marshall, or it just won’t happen.”