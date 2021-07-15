UNCERTAIN — The city of Uncertain continues its search for an eligible and satisfactory candidate to fill the Place #3 vacancy, previously held by Jim Ryan, according to this month’s city agenda.
“We’re looking for somebody good that can contribute – not just a body,” said City Secretary Judy VanDeventer. “We have a good council now and we want to keep it like that.”
Prospective candidates must have residency in the state of Texas for a year, must be a registered voter and must be a resident of Uncertain for no less than six months. Interested candidates may contact any council member for further information.
“They can call to fill out an application,” said VanDeventer.
The city previously cancelled its alderman election during the May 1 election term due to no opposition filed. Terms set to expire for the city council were Trish Jones, representing Place 1; Jim Saunders, representing Place 5; and the current vacant position for Place 3, but due to no opposition the city council portion of the election was canceled.
Additionally no one filed to fill the vacant seat. The Place 3 term expires in May 2023.
Those interested in filling the vacant seat may contact Mayor Judye Patterson at 214-763-0986 or City Secretary Judy VanDeventer at (903) 930-4034.