WASKOM — The gateway to Texas celebrated some major feats for the 2019 year.
On Feb. 22, 2019, despite inclement weather, the wet conditions didn’t rain on Waskom’s parade as a standing-room only crowd turned out to celebrate the grand opening of the Waskom Community Center and the town’s 125th birthday.
The more than 2,400 square-foot building features a wrap-around porch and boasts a fully equipped kitchen, two restrooms, a utility closet and a meeting room. The meeting room is designed to be separated, if desired, to allow two different functions to take place at the same time.
The building also has an office for Meals on Wheels. The facility also houses a back-up office for all of the city agencies in case of an emergency.
February continued to be a month of celebration as Waskom was designated a “Purple Heart City” by the Tyler-based Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1935 for the love and respect the town shows to veterans.
“This Military Order of the Purple Heart is an organization founded for wounded soldiers, by wounded soldiers,” said John Keith, commander of Chapter 1935. “We want to recognize cities that go above and beyond to support the wounded soldiers and veterans in general.”
In June, the city of Waskom made history when the city council unanimously adopted a resolution and an ordinance in support of Right to Life East Texas, becoming Texas’ first “sanctuary city for the unborn.”
Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said the city council was happy to support the organization in the historic move, taking a stand against abortion.
“Right to Life approached us because the abortion laws are changing in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi that the abortion clinics may start moving to Texas,” said Moore. “With Waskom being the first city, 18 miles (west) from (Shreveport) Louisiana, they were anticipating one moving over here.
“The citizens in Waskom, they don’t want to have an abortion clinic in Waskom, so they presented the board with an ordinance and resolution that will make abortions in the city of Waskom a criminal offense,” the mayor said.
The passing of the ordinance came at the heels of legislation signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on June 7, 2019, that prohibits cities and counties from doing business with abortion providers.
The city made other significant moves in October, taking action to benefit ongoing projects pertaining to downtown demolition work and a proposed splash pad.
The demolition project involved the removal of a handful of dilapidated old buildings, off of Waskom Avenue, that were built back in the mid 1920s/early 30s that belonged to the city, but were becoming a liability.
Related to the splash pad project, the council voted to approve a bid for the removal of stumps and leveling of a lot at the corner of School Avenue. The work will be done to make room for a parking lot to be constructed across from the Waskom-Taylor City Park to accommodate the bus traffic that visits the splash pad, which is expected to be up and running for the next swim season.
The splash pad is made possible through a grant the city secured through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.