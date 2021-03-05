The city of Marshall announced Thursday that it has altered its usual timeline for determining the new sewer rate, by not counting February 2021 into the city's average.
On Feb. 15 this year, Marshall was hit by an unprecedented winter storm that caused numerous leaks throughout the city’s water system.
Due to this unusual event, the amount of water usage for the city during the month of February will not accurately reflect the average usage in the city.
The city's water department conducts sewer averages, to provide a new sewer rate, from the usage of residential customers in the months of December, January and February.
However, due to the many issues brought by the winter storm the water department will not be utilizing the usage from the month of February.
The new months that will be used to help determine the new sewer rate for residential customers will be December, January and March. This will allow the water department to have more accurate totals for the sewer average.
In April, residential customer’s utility bill will reflect the new residential sewer charge based on the average household water use during these months.