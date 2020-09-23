The city of Marshall confirmed Tuesday that city officials have met with the Harrison County Historical Commission and friends of the cemetery to discuss recent vandalism done to the City Cemetery and the future of the property as a whole.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that the city could not verify the exact dollar amount of the damage done last week to the cemetery, though Lt. Len Ames with the Marshall Police Department did confirm five markers were damaged in the vandalism.
Nickerson said that MPD was asked to pick up patrols through the cemetery as a result of the incident last week, and Ames confirmed the department has done so.
“We were asked to patrol the cemeteries more frequently while some lighting and security issues were addressed,” Ames said.
The cemetery itself does not have any current working lights or security measures in place.
Nickerson said that Eric Powell, the Director of Public Works, was made aware of lights owned by SWEPCO within the cemetery were inoperable after the vandalism and has reached out to SWEPCO for their assistance
No witnesses to the crime have come forward.
Marshall City Cemetery is the final resting place for many early Texas leaders including Texas Governor Edward Clark and Walter P. Lane, a veteran of the Texas Revolution.