With last year’s Wonderland of Lights canceled due to COVID-19, the excitement surrounding this year’s festivities is bigger than ever. With some changes being made to the annual celebration, city officials confirmed that this year will look a lot more like the Wonderland of Lights the community remembers.
“This is my first Wonderland working with the city,” said Main Street Manager Véronique Ramirez. “I want to make sure it has everything, and that it is done right.”
A decision was made on Wednesday by the Wonderland of Lights Committee in a closed meeting to hold the festival for 22 days. This is after a preliminary schedule was released prematurely on the city’s Wonderland of Lights Facebook page by someone outside of the Main Street office.
Jasmine Rios, city communication coordinator, said that while the confusion surrounding the release of the non-finalized schedule caused some issues, it allowed the city to receive feedback from community members before the final decision was made.
Ramirez said that this feedback, on top of surveys filled out by Main Street stake holders, allowed the groups to best determine what the community and business owners wanted to see done. This led to the group extending the festival an additional five days from the originally posted schedule.
“We wanted to know what our stake holders thoughts were before we started making changes, that’s why we had a survey sent out before hand,” Ramirez said.
She explained that the drop from 27 days in 2019 to 22 days in 2021 is following a regular trend with the festival, with Wonderland of Lights running for 34 in 2017 and 2018.
The budget for this year’s Wonderland of Lights is $190,000, with $278,000 set aside in 2019 and $338,000 set aside in 2018. This decline in city funding, according to Ramirez, shows a need for the city to allocate money elsewhere, leaving less left over for the annual celebration.
This budget, as well as the consideration of city staff, who usually have to work both Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, have been just one portion of a complicated puzzle that have led to Wonderland of Lights being shortened each year.
Additionally, Ramirez said that the historical carousel, a staple of the downtown festivities, is in need of thousands of dollars worth of repairs.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we have a lot of costs, a lot of small costs that add up the longer we run the event,” she said. “The ice skating rink alone costs $1,500 a week to maintain, we have to have someone out there at 4 a.m. to clear out the ice.”
Along with loss in funding, and an increase in cost over time, Ramirez said that in the past four festivals volunteer numbers and sponsorship and donation dollars have also been shrinking.
In 2018 the festival had 178 volunteers, with only 125 people volunteering to assist in 2019.
“We are hoping, also, that this extra interest in the festival this year will encourage more people to come out and support during the event, as well as donate their time and financially to the event,” Ramirez said.
Rios said that as of now, the event is planned to run as it has in the past, with COVID-19 restrictions to be based off of state guidelines at the time of the festival.
She also confirmed that community members can expect to see all of their favorites back this year, including the carousel, ice skating rink, Santa’s village, opening lighting ceremony and more.
More information on Wonderland of Lights can be found on the city’s Facebook page for the event at www.facebook.com/WonderlandOfLightsTX. Additional information will also be published in the Marshall News Messenger.