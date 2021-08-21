Marshall city councilmembers met Thursday to discuss the city’s 2022 budget during a special called city council meeting, where they brought up the idea to raise the city’s property tax rate for the first time in seven years.
City Manager Mark Rohr kicked off the meeting by discussing defining characteristics of the 2022 budget, in his opinion, which included the addition of the American Rescue Plan federal funds, which can be allocated for COVID-19 costs as well as infrastructure improvements.
“The changes that were made that were significant; that was enabled because our sales tax has been doing very well this year,” Rohr said, “The city is situated well right now.”
Exact budget numbers were not made available to the Marshall News Messenger during the meeting.
Throughout the conversation, councilmembers discussed multiple line items they wished to add additional costs to, which Rohr explained could not occur without pulling money from other sources.
“This is a very very tight budget,” Rohr said.
He explained that one way councilmembers would be able to increase their revenue streams is by raising the property tax rate, which has not been done in seven years.
“It is the council’s perogative to raise the tax rate to whatever they see fit,” Rohr said during the meeting.
Councilmember Jennifer Truelove supported the idea of raising the property tax rate, though no more than 3%. Rohr said, if raised above that mark, the tax rate would have to be taken to a vote, which Truelove and other councilmembers said they wanted to avoid.
The exact rate increase, which could be accomplished without requiring the item be put on the ballot, was not able to be determined during the meeting. Rohr, along with the city financial department, said that they would determine the number and present it to council at a later time.
“Why would we not do this? If we haven’t raised the tax rate in seven years, and instead of putting them off we can get this money and do some of those things now,” Truelove said.
The city’s financial department was able to confirm Marshall’s property tax rate is lower than average for surrounding East Texas cities.
No final decision was made regarding the property tax rate at the meeting.
Budget talks
Police and Fire
The conversation regarding the potential increase to the city’s property tax rate began during council’s conversation about the police and fire portion of the annual budget.
Councilmembers were concerned that, though both the fire and police departments received the raises they requested, the police department received more than fire.
Rohr said the decision was made to incentivize the police department over the fire department because they have more vacancies, and have had a harder time in recent years keeping a full staff.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham sparked the conversation by expressing interest in increasing the salaries so that they mirrored each other.
“I know that’s what was asked for (by the Marshall Fire Department), but it is really hard for me to say that’s OK when they are underpaid the same amount,” Abraham said. “Money, I don’t think, is going to fix the issue with our police department, because it’s not only about the money, it’s the political climate right now.”
Other councilmembers, along with Abraham, expressed concern that both fire and police officers were underpaid based on the current market value, which Rohr said has been a problem throughout the city.
“The whole city is underpaid,” Rohr said.
Abraham suggested councilmembers utilize a portion of the American Rescue Plan funds to offer as premium pay for Fire and EMT employees for work during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak.
No changes were made to the budget to reflect additional funds to MFD salaries, with council choosing to wait to get the numbers for the potential property tax increase before making changes.
Additionally, Rohr mentioned that the 2022 budget allotted for the purchase of much-needed equipment, including a new pump for the fire department, which would replace a 1994 model. The pump would cost about $1.4 million and would be paid off over five years.
New positions
A number of new positions will also be funded in the 2022 budget, including positions for the new Sports Authority Director, a full time employee at the city golf course, an additional IT employee and more.
Rohr added that an additional position for the newly completed Marshall Pet Adoption Center is also expected to be added, but is not yet reflected on the budget.
Abraham asked about the hiring a potential part time employee for the municipal court, which Rohr said the city would consider when they have more time to open the courts and continue to generate revenue from it.
Abraham said that it was illegal to use the municipal court as a revenue generator, and argued that the court needed an additional person to operate efficiently.
Rohr said that the court was not used as a revenue generator for its sole purpose, but when composing the budget the numbers have to add up. He stated the cities increased sales tax this year was offset by the fact that the projected revenue of the courts is down significantly.
“It needs to work and operate in an efficient manner to at least cover its expenses, but it’s not,” he said.
Abraham said the municipal courts are running effectively and have been for years, with the city utilizing misrepresented data to come to a false conclusion.
No changes, or the addition of another part time position, were made after the discussion.
Concerns were also raised later in the meeting over a lack of funding in the budget for training for the city’s newly hired court administrator.
Councilmember Vernia Calhoun asked who was responsible for training her, and was told the new court administrator was learning on the job and was not expected to receive any additional training at the time.
Public Works
Rohr mentioned that one item that caused this year’s budget to be higher than years previous was the $9 million allocated for the first year of a fire year utility plan, which has been presented previously to councilmembers by Public Works Director Eric Powell.
Rohr said city staff also tried to incorporate funds for equipment services and building investments, which he said was inadequate in previous budgets.
Councilmember Micah Fenton said the amount allocated was not sufficient to fund repairs currently needed to city buildings. Rohr explained the city also has other funds available to work on repairs, but the money allocated in the budget is what the city could afford to put towards those issues right now.
Councilmembers also addressed concerns brought to their attention regarding the city’s two cemeteries, Greenwood Cemetery and City Cemetery.
Rohr brought an ordinance to councilmembers attention, which allowed the city to introduce a .50 cents or less tax to be used towards the maintenance of city cemeteries, which was never established.
Additionally, plans for the city’s water and sewer upgrades were provided for in the budget, which Rohr said will be presented to council next Thursday during the regular council meeting.
“(The) City will have no utility debt at the end of this year, which is amazing,” Rohr said. “It also shows us we aren’t doing enough for our utilities, because utility debt is more than expected for any city.”
Community and Economic Development
Rohr said an increase in the budgeting for city programs, including funds for the Cradle of Entrepreneurship and Façade Grant Programs, was also reflected in the budget.
Fabio Angell, the city’s Community and Economic Development Director, said per council’s previous request, the city has worked to allocate a certain portion of funds each year to the demolition of derelict structures in the city.
Rohr and Angell said if the city was able to enact the recently discussed ordinance to register owners of vacant houses and lots in Marshall, this would begin the process to taking down and fixing the number of derelict properties in the city.
“We have money set aside to start that process, and are going to start it and see what works and what doesn’t,” Rohr said.
This is in response to a conversation at the council’s last meeting, where Councilmember Calhoun brought up the potential addition of an ordinance in the city to address these problem.
Human Resources
The Human Resources department received $4,000 for an ID badge machine, to create work badges for city staff to utilize when they are out in the field.
Councilmembers also asked about an additional requested item for a new HR system, which was not allotted for on the new budget. The cost of the new system would be $75,000 the first year, $19,000 the second and $24,000 the third.
The new system would allow departments in the city to reduce their work load by allowing all of their work systems to sync to each other, which limits the double entry of forms and streamlines a number of HR paperwork processes.
Councilmembers expressed interested in finding funds in the 2022 budget to purchase the new system, though no changes were made to the budget by the end of the meeting.
Community members can go to the next city council meeting, planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Marshall City Hall to voice their opinions on the planned budget. Council will hold a public hearing on the 2022 budget during the meeting, which is a separate portion than the regular citizens comments portions of every meeting.
For more information go to www.marshalltexas.net.