Over the last two weeks protests over police brutality and the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by the police have been held throughout Marshall.
Six separate protests have been hosted in Marshall since a viral video showing the death of Floyd at the hands of police officers sparked a national debate about police tactics and police brutality.
During that time no official stance on the protests was made by the city, though the majority of commissioners stated this week that they are in favor of the protests.
In fact, two commissioners, Leo Morris and Vernia Calhoun, have attended a number of the local demonstrations.
“We protested … to lend our voices to the growing recognition that systemic racism in the police departments in America has to be addressed. Mr. George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis police should not have happened,” Morris said. “When Mr. Floyd uttered the words ‘I can’t breathe’ the police showed him no mercy. When Eric Gardner uttered those same words ‘I can’t breathe’ in an arrest in New York and died as a result, those officers showed no mercy. Systemic racism is embedded in the police departments in America and Black people are saying enough is enough.”
Calhoun shared similar sentiments, sharing that “it was an expression of disapproval and objection against hate and racial injustices on Black People and others”.
“An injustice anywhere, is injustice everywhere. Hate and injustice has been going on for centuries, hundreds of years. It’s not just here in the United States, it’s all over the world,” she said.
Morris expressed serious concerns over recent comments made by the Harrison County Republican Party Chairman Lee Lester earlier this week online (for more information on this story go to https://www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/news/harrison-county-gop-chair-called-out-on-controversial-post/article_d5a8d39a-a789-11ea-8d6a-0b32be52a127.html).
“The Harrison County Republican Party Chairman saying that the killing of Mr. George Floyd was staged is total nonsense. It wasn’t a made for TV reality show,” Morris said. “At the rally there were people of all colors and age groups believing that Black Lives do matter and that systemic racism is a problem. Black People ask to be treated with dignity, respect and with equal justice afforded all Americans under the Constitution of The United States.”
Though Calhoun and Morris are the only two members of the city commission that have come out to participate in the protests, Mayor Terri Brown along with Commissioners Amy Ware, Doug Lewis both stated that they were in favor of the peaceful protests.
Commissioners Marvin Bonner and Larry Hurta did not respond to multiple attempts for comment.
“As the mayor of Marshall, I am in full support of peaceful demonstrations in our city,” Brown said. “I support the right of all individuals to express themselves in a respectful manner. The past few weeks have been challenging for our community and I understand many are hurting as a result of actions across the country. I am proud of how our citizens have come together to make their voices heard peacefully.”
Ware expressed similar sentiments, stating that she was deeply troubled by the video of Floyd which sparked the protests, calling them symbolic of a nation in mourning.
“It’s sad. It’s overwhelming. And it’s forcing us to have uncomfortable conversations with each other. That is the only way we can learn and grow,” Ware said. “I don’t even begin to claim to have all the answers, but I am asking questions and listening to those answers. I’m educating myself so that when I represent the people of Marshall, I am representing all the people of Marshall to the best of my abilities.”
Lewis said that he was in favor of the protests, and that members of his family have attended many of the demonstrations.
Marshall Against Violence President and protest organizer Demetria McFarland said that as city leaders it is their job and responsibility to speak out against what is going on in the nation.
“It is out elected officials job to take a stand and let us know how you feel about these issues that are facing our community every single say,” McFarland said. “If they don’t it causes us to make assumptions about how they feel, and I don’t want to make assumptions.”
Along with city commissioners, McFarland said that she is working with District Attorney Reid McCain and Police Chief Cliff Carruth to discuss policy changes in the future.
“It brought tears to my eyes to watch and hear the actions that took place against George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, many we don’t know about. What we need is change, change in the judicial system, change in policing. Hate and injustice should not be tolerated in our police departments,” Calhoun said.
McFarland said that Carruth has been great to work with, answering all of her questions before she got the chance to ask them. She said that an event where the community can directly discuss their concerns with the Marshall Police Department is planned for July.
McFarland continued that protests are great, and that organizing to make marginalized voices heard is a crucial part of the process, but the next step is to create actual policy change within Marshall.
“There are good, law abiding police officers but the bad ones always give the police a bad representation to be judged. My opinion, the police departments need a major reform for the betterment, safety of its citizens in a fair and equal manner. Black lives matter, hundreds of year ago and today,” Calhoun said. “I was taught that peaceful protests show disapproval or objection of wrong doing. I pray for change and unity in the United States and all over the world.”
Another protest is planned in Marshall on June 19. A walk is planned for the event from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Marshall, beginning at the square. All community members are welcome to attend the event.