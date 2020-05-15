No public comments were made during the presentation of the city’s new amendments to the Community Development Block Grant during Thursday’s city commissioners meeting.
With no comments made, the motion passed unanimously.
The motion amends the Community Development Block Grant five year grant consolidated plan and the 2020 Program Year Annual Action Plan to include CDBG-COVID funds and other proposed activities.
The federal CARES Act made available $5 billion in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds and a portion of those funds were dedicated to assist communities in responding to the pandemic, with Marshall’s allocation at $212,544.
Wes Morrison, the city’s Community and Economic Development Director, said that the a certain percentage of the funds can be used for specific categories, which were determined by the federal government.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development made recommendations to the city on how to best allocate these dollars based on the four available categories, including spending no funds on building and improvements, $31,882 for public services and $42,509 for planning capacity building and technical assistance.
A portion of those funds will be utilized to provide relief to small businesses in Marshall, utilizing a new a new Small Business X Loan program designed by the city. Morrison said that the $442,509 dedicated to public service through the CARES grant was first utilized to provide Mission Marshall food pantry with whatever funding they needed to care for the growing number of Marshall residents in need.
After that money, the rest of the funding was utilized to create the new loan program, after the motion was approved by commissioners
Morrison presented commissioners on the new program, describing it as an effort to assist businesses suffering through the pandemic and to create a sustainable program.
Highlights of the program included a description of small businesses as those expected to make less than $1M in annual revenue, as well as certainty that the only businesses eligible for the program are within Marshall city limits.
The loans can be utilized by both new and existing businesses, and can be used for acquisition or development of land, overhead expenses, rent/utilities, training, labor expenses, or equipment necessary to conduct business.
Financial Director Elaine Altman also presented with Court Administrator Leland Benoit and Prosecutor Madison Hood on new ways to reduce the inactive number of cases at the Municipal Court.
Altman said that the city commission asked the court to examine ways to reduce the number of inactive cases, which are defined as cases where the court and prosecutor cant take more action on until the defendant is picked up or a court date it set.
Solutions presented to the commission by Benoit included:
■ Assigning an officer — By assigning an officer to court services and the security of the courts, after COVID-19 pandemic and the courts are open, one MPD officer will be able to focus on that job full time. Benoit said that Police Chief Cliff Carruth is planning to begin conducting interviews for the position next week, and will then make a choice
■ Amnesty program — To help reduce the number of open warrants an amnesty program will be set up for a specific period of time to provide relief on certain court fees. There will be a finite amount of time where community members to take advantage of the program, which would reduce the late fee and warrant fee, by $75 total.
■ Warrant round-up —This would involve the local police and courts getting together to pick a day to actively serve local warrants and bring them back into the courts. Benoit warned that this will require the Municipal Court to shut down daily operations for the day, due to the increase in work.
■ Omnibase program — By adding the new Omnibase program, which was chosen by the Texas Department of Public Safety to spearhead its failure to appear program, the courts have the ability to upload their warrants for any Texas resident. The program would put a hold on any Texas license with an active warrant out, which would prevent that person from renewing their license before paying the fee.
Benoit said that unfortunately, the courts and police have little power to enforce out of state warrants, but that by taking these four steps they can work to reduce local warrants, and warrants in the state of Texas. The city currently has a total of almost $2.8 Million in outstanding warrants.
The commission also approved three second readings of ordinances that had gone unchanged since they were passed for first readings.
The first ordinance was to adopt a new public services zoning district, which Morrison said the city planned to adopt a few years ago.
The new district would include any government, public or school related institution.
The ordinance officially amended Chapter 32 of the City of Marshall Code of Ordinances entitled “Zoning Ordinance” specifically related to Section 20 entitled “Zoning District Purposes and Prohibited Uses”.
Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance.
The second reading of another ordinance to consider amending the official zoning map regarding a 1.19-acre tract of land also passed during the meeting.
Being all of lots 1, 2, 10, and part of lot 9 block 6 Parkview Addition, and all of Outlot 200-A S. W. from R-2 Single Family Detached to Public Service.
Wiley College is the property owner and applicant, and is requesting the zoning change to create a Welcome Center, which Morrison said is perfectly in line with the new zoning district already approved.
Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance at the last meeting and no changes have been made to the ordinance since then.
The final ordinance approved is regarding a zoning map amendment of a 0.803 acre tract of land being all of Lots 1 and 2, and part of Lot 3 Block 1 Medill Bomar Heights from R-2 Single Family Detached to Office.
After the meeting commissioners broke into closed session to consider the succession of the city attorney.