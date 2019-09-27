The city commissioners voted to pass an amended ordinance regulating food truck operations within the city of Marshall at Thursday’s meeting.
The original ordinance was brought before the commissioners two weeks ago, and has since been amended four times in response to the public’s concerns over the effects the ordinance would have over their businesses.
The ordinance that passed was amended to include a 24-foot buffer between food trucks and the property line of fixed-location food service establishments during their operational business hours.
The ordinance was also amended from the original version to have mobile food vendors allowed operation in a fixed location for 10 hours, rather than the original eight, added a specification that excluded vendors acting in a catering capacity from these regulations and clarified that the distance from the property line of a fixed location food service establishment was only relevant during that businesses operational hours.
Randy Cox, owner of Catfish Xpress, spoke during the citizen comment portion of the meeting, stating that he was happy with many of the changes in the amended ordinance, but that it still wasn’t enough.
Cox expressed concerns over the regulation that parking on public streets is limited to 30 minute increments and that food trucks are only allowed in downtown Marshall from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, though they are allowed all day during the weekends.
“Food trucks need two things to operate, foot traffic and regular traffic. downtown at those times is a ghost town,” Cox said, “It’s like they are saying we want you to set up, but only if no one is there.”
Three other community members joined Cox in addressing commissioners at the meeting, expressing concerns over the ordinance. Many of these community members stated that they were also not able to meet with city officials to express their concerns during time between city meetings.
City Manager Mark Rohr disputed many of these claims, stating that city officials were available for meetings with community members who were concerned.
“You have to start some where and there are other portions of this ordinance that need to get passed,” said city director of community and economic development Wes Morrison, “We can always go back and make amendments to this as we need to. It has always been a trial and error situation.”
During the meeting the city also voted to approve the budget for the 2020 fiscal year, as well as passed the ad valorem tax rate at an increase of 5.05 percent from last year.
A new city prosecutor, Madison Hood, was also approved at the meeting, along with her contract that paid her $3,000 a month for her services.
One community member also addressed the city commissioners in opposition of the closing of the 700 block of Wiley Avenue, stating that the students and traffic had existed without incident in that location for years.
Though the motion was taken off of the consent agenda, and was considered more in-depth by city commissioners, the resolution was passed.
The city also approved funding for $750 for a new breaker in relation to the Memorial City Hall Renovations, as well as a $1,164 for a new fire alarm system for the elevator in the building.
A presentation to recently retired city employee Hattie Cook for her 20 years of service to the Marshall Convention Center was also conducted at the meeting by Mayor Terri Brown.
Mayor Brown also dedicated the month of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and presented a proclamation announcing the Keep Marshall Beautiful Fall Sweep event set for Oct. 5.