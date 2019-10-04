The city held a special called meeting Thursday where they passed the second reading of an ordinance regulating mobile food vendors.
Community member Randy Cox, owner of Catfish Xpress, stated that he was still worried over the regulations being passed in the ordinance, and that they would negatively effect the way he does business in the city.
Before the commissioners voted to pass the ordinance commissioner Larry Hurta said that he would work directly with Cox to amend the ordinance to fit his businesses needs.
The ordinance passed unanimously.
Resident Leo Morris also addressed the commissioners at the meeting regarding the lack of diversity in the line up for entertainment planned for Memorial Hall for 2019-20.
“I would like to see more entertainment that would appeal to the African American, Hispanic and Asian members of our community,” Morris said during the meeting.
The city also voted to approve two change orders regarding contracts for the renovations of Memorial City Hall.
The first change order was to the contract with Casey Slone Construction for the cost of $1,170 to level the floors.
The second change order was to the contract with Schindler Elevator Corporation for the movement of the elevator to complete work on it, at the cost of $160 per man per hour.
Commissioners also approved a request for qualifications regarding the sale of surplus property.
MEDCO representative Donna Maisel also presented the groups semi-annual report to the commissioners during the meeting.
The city will resume regular meeting schedula next Thursday with a meeting at 6 p.m.