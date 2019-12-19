The city is currently working on the demolition of the Perkins building located at 206 N Washington Ave. in downtown Marshall.
Wes Morrison, the community and development director, said that the city has been working on plans to fix up the property since about the end of 2017.
“It is definitely an instance of putting our money where our mouth is as far as development,” Morrison said. “We can’t ask other businesses downtown to spend money to fix up their store fronts when we own this building and it’s falling apart.”
The contract was granted to Casey Slone Construction, who put in one of two bids on the project. The cost on the project is $269,200, which was decreased by $10 thousand from the original bid, according to Morrison.
“We were able to see what type of stuff we were able to do on our own for the project,” Morrison said, citing the Department of Public Work’s help in putting in new drainage pipe and setting up for the construction that helped to cut the city’s costs.
The project will include the total demolition, disposal and reconstruction of slab foundation as well as asbestos removal.
Morrison said that the project has a high contingency, 15 percent, due to the uncertain nature of the demolition.
“We don’t know what to expect, you can’t see anything in the building at all with the roof completely collapsed in,” Morrison said.
He explained that the high contingency allows the city to be prepared for any obstacle they may face during the project, as well as potentially leave money after completion for further development.
“It is like I told the commission, if we do not spend that contingency we can still put it to good use in other areas. It is just a way to be prepared for the unknown,” Morrison said.
He said that he hopes to kick the project off as soon as the end of Wonderland, and that it will take 30 to 60 days to complete.
The original goal for the project was to start earlier in the year, and have the renovations completed by the beginning of Wonderland, but that that time table became unfeasible.
The city will be funding the Perkins building project partially through the community development block grant, which the city allocated $240,772 for earlier this year.
$18,000 of the grant money has already been used on fees for the project, leaving $222,315 to be dedicated to this portion of the project.
The remaining funds will be drawn from the city’s general fund.
Morrison said that the city took the unusual step earlier this year of hiring an arcitect and structural engineer to develop plans for the project.
“This is strange for a demolition project, but we have businesses in close proximity of this building so we wanted to be cautious of that,” Morrison said.
It was from these original plans that the project was designed, and opened for bids earlier this year.
The building was purchased originally by the city in 2009, with the goal of creating a green space and public restrooms in the downtown area.
Before it was purchased by the city Morrison said the building had a history as Bealls Department Store until it moved to a new location in the Marshall Mall, now known as Marshall Place. After Bealls the building was a number of restaurants and retail locations, even an insurance office, before being purchased by the city 10 years ago.
Morrison said that it was purchased for $50 thousand initially, through donations from the Marshall community.
Soon after the purchase of the building a private philanthropist donated the funds and plans for public restrooms downtown, and the plans for Telegraph park were drawn up as well.
“Essentially we purchased the property for these reasons and then both of our reasons became obsolete,” Morrison said.
Due to this the city began to utilize the property in other ways, including hosting Santa’s Village for Wonderland and a number of other functions.
The Perkins building was used in this way until 2014 when the damage to the building made it unsafe to host events in any longer.
It has sat vacant since that time.
Morrison said that the city does not have any concrete plans for what they will do with the building once it is demolished, but that they have many ideas.
“We have a lot of potential use for the property. It is within the downtown limits but it is not part of the current downtown redevelopment plan, though it could be incorporated into another stage of that plan as well,” Morrison said.