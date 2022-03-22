Marshall City Council has officially announced its six final candidates for the permanent position of Marshall City Manager, along with plans for the candidates to come and meet and greet with the community.
City Councilmembers along with its hired consulting group, Strategic Government Resources, or SRG, have narrowed down the City Manager candidates to the remaining six through months of searches and interviews.
The six candidates will give a presentation to Council and meet with a city staff lead team on March 28 and 29. They will also be given tours of the city by staff members.
Community members will have the opportunity to meet with candidates and offer written assessments of each of them on March 28 at Memorial City Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public, with community members encouraged to attend to get to know their potential next City Manager.
The six candidates are:
Benjamin (Ben) Limmer — General Manager, Bus Operation/ Project Manager from Charlotte, NC.
Charles Fenner — Managing Director Municipal Development & Real Estate from Terrell, TX.
Dana L. Schoening — Assistant City Manager/Director of Planning and Operations from Sweetwater, TX.
Matthew Hairline – Former Assistant City Manager/Interim City Manager from Dover, DE.
Melissa Vossmer — Interim City Manager from Dalhart, TX.
Terrell Smith — Assistant to the City Manager from Sugarland, TX.