The city of Marshall’s Planning and Zoning Commission will host a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 to get community input in the new design standards planned for the city’s historical sub-district in downtown.
This meeting is part of the larger Downtown Revitalization project, which began construction on North Washington Avenue in downtown Marshall. City Manager Mark Rohr said that the creation of design standards is the next step in this project.
“These design review standards are created to restore the original historic look to the buildings,” Rohr said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool. Instructions to the Zoom call are found at https://www.marshalltexas.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=38.
Community members will have the opportunity to discuss the new design standards with the commission, before they move to have those standards brought before the city council for approval.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell said that after the meeting, the city council will likely be presented the design standards for approval in March.
Angell confirmed that these design standards are available to the public on the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1116/DESIGN-STANDARDS?bidId=.
These standards have already been approved unanimously by both the Historic Landmark Preservation Board and the Main Street Board.
If approved by the city council, this ordinance would amend Section 32, “Zoning Ordinance” creating a historic sub-district within the downtown area.
“These standards, I really like them a lot. They are a tool that can now be used to set the standard for renovations in this downtown area,” Angell said.
The city is also planning to make changes to its Facade Grant Program, which aligns with the goals of the creation of the design standard in town.
This program was created to offer resources to community building owners for improvements to the façade of downtown businesses.
If both the Facade Grant Program proposed changes and the design standards are approved, this would mean that downtown business owners who are interested in remodeling will now have resources up to 50 percent of the project or maximum $7,500 to renovate their businesses to fit these new standards.
Rohr emphasized that these building owners will not be required to make any improvements as a result of the design review standards. Rather, this offers more tools and resources to those business owners who would like to make renovations.
“Right now we have people who are waiting for this to be approved in Marshall,” Angell said. “I already have property owners who are very excited about this.”
For more information on the design standards currently being proposed community members can go to the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net/civicalerts.aspx?aid=38.