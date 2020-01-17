The city of Marshall unveiled a new plan to team up with community members to improve local neighborhoods with it’s new Neighborhood Revitalization Plan at the Jan. 9 city commissioner meeting.
Community and Economic Director Wes Morrison unveiled a unique plan to connect city staff directly with neighborhood leaders to address problems within the individual communities.
“The city does have limited resources,” City Manager Mark Rohr said, “This is a very bold and innovative plan.”
Morrison said the motivation for the plan came from community input at the June 1 Mobilize Marshall meeting, where neighborhood redevelopment became one of the key components.
Other factors include the fact that most of the housing in Marshall was created before 1979, and the population in Marshall has remained stagnant for years.
Morrison said that this new plan is a way to improve the existing housing in Marshall as well as encourage more people to move into the area.
“If we continue to lose population everything we do moving forward will be effected,” Morrison said.
He outlined the city’s plan to execute these changes by meeting with individual neighborhoods and use surveys and community meetings to come up with a plan to address each individual neighborhoods needs.
Morrison said that many neighborhoods in Marshall are already organized, and that those communities will likely be the first to utilize this new program to create an action plan for their area.
Though he emphasized that the goal will be to involve all neighborhoods in the program, which will include equal work by city staff and community members to complete the neighborhoods goals.
Morrison said that funding for the program will not be solely funded by the city, but will include working with nonprofit organizations and interested businesses to complete the work.
To accomplish these goals city staff will meet with each individual community by using their varied platforms to get the word out to interested community members.
To begin the process community leaders can contact Wes Morrison at morrison.wes@marshalltexas.net.
Rohr said that he already planned to meet with one neighborhood regarding the plan this week.
“This is the first time we have put all of the tools into one place for the community,” Morrison said. “It is a new and very dynamic program.”
City Commissioners responded positively to the plan after Morrison’s presentation.
“This plan is a very good starting point,” said Mayor Terri Brown.
Any community members interested in hearing Morrison’s presentation of the plan can go to the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net to watch the January 9 commissioners meeting video.