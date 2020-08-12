During the city of Marshall’s virtual commissioner’s meeting planned for Thursday at 6 p.m., City Manager Mark Rohr will present two agenda items that will assist in beginning a number of planned upgrades and projects if approved.
According to the meeting agenda packet, commissioners will have the ability to approve a resolution calling the remaining outstanding City of Marshall Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2010 and City of Marshall Limited Tax Note, Series 2018 for redemption prior to maturity.
The resolution would end two current debt issues, according to the agenda, which include the 2010 CO debt issue with a 3.6 percent interest rate and the 2018 tax note with a 2.92 percent interest rate.
The city received about .4 percent to .5 percent interest on funds deposited against these debts, with the agenda estimating the city will save approximately $58,000 based on the difference in interest rates alone.
Commissioners will also have the opportunity to approve a related ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of City of Marshall, Texas Limited Tax Note, Series 2020; levying an annual ad valorem tax and providing for the security for and payment of said note.
The tax note, if approved, is of $1,797,000 at approximately 1.4 percent, and the money will be used towards a number of city objectives.
These potential plans include the beginning of the streetscaping portion of the city’s Downtown Redevelopment Plan, building repairs, upgrades to the city’s data center and more.
Also on the agenda
During Thursday’s meeting commissioners will also have the ability to approve a plan to host a public hearing on the 2021 city budget, which is scheduled for Aug. 27 at 6 p.m., during the commission’s next regular meeting.
The second reading of an ordinance will also be on the agenda for the night, which would amend the official zoning map for Marshall Christian Academy at 3402 South Washington Avenue.
The ordinance would rezone the land from agriculture and estate to planned development.
This is the second time Marshall Christian Academy has been before the commission, originally requesting a zoning change on May 11, which was met with concerns by a number of commissioners.
The item was initially tabled, with representatives from the academy meeting with city staff to come up with a new plan that would address the commission’s concerns.
According to the city agenda, the new plan differs from the original by:
- Increasing landscape buffer from 10 feet to 15 feet on all sides except that property line to the south, a 30-foot buffer is proposed along the southern property line.
- Phases have been added to the project. Phase 1 includes the multi-purpose building and parking for 110 vehicles, Phase 2 includes a classroom building and recreation areas.
- The applicant also removed the football stadium and parking on the south portion of the concept plan, the use is still listed in permitted uses in the development standards but as the site develops and additional access points are acquired the applicant will have to come back and amend the concept plan to show how the site will be developed accessed. Any amendment to a concept plan or the planned development requires a public hearing notice just like that of any other zoning change.
The Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended approval of the zoning change, though it included two conditions:
- Phase 1 is the only phase that may be constructed with the one access to South Washington Avenue, all future phases may not be constructed until a second access point to the site is acquired.
- Parking or staking of vehicles along South Washington Avenue is not permitted.
The meeting will take place on Thursday utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.