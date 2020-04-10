On Thursday Marshall City Commissioners voted unanimously to postpone the city’s scheduled May election until November 3.
This decision postpones the Special Called Election for District 2 commissioner, election for District 6 and 7 commissioners, the Special Called Election for the 16 proposed amendments to the city charter and the Special Election reauthorizing the local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
Governor Greg Abbott authorized the postponement of the May election in Texas to help prevent citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acting city attorney Scott Rectenwald said that Abbott’s current orders makes it impossible to have an election on the May 2 date.
Commissioner Amy Ware thanked the candidates for commission positions that were planning to run in the election in May, along with Commissioners Doug Lewis and Larry Hurta and acting commissioner Leo Morris, who will now hold their commissioner positions longer than they expected due to the virus.
Commissioners voted on this agenda item at a virtual meeting held Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“Well I think we are all on the same page that we do not have a choice to hold an election in May,” Mayor Terri Brown said.
Other Business
The commission also approved an ordinance ratifying Mayor Terri Browns March 31 amended declaration of local disaster for the city of Marshall resulting from the global pandemic of the coronavirus.
The current order expires on April 13 at midnight, according to City Manager Mark Rohr.
“As it stands now it is likely that that will be extended sometime early next week, and we are working on formalizing that,” Rohr said.
Rohr also stated the city’s emergency management team decided to expand the information they provide to the public regarding coronavirus testing, including total number of cases, gender and age groups of the person who is infected and also whether they are from Harrison County or from the city of Marshall.
Commissioners also approved an ordinance amending the 2020 Annual Budget to provide for changes in certain departments and the establishment of a new Economic Development Fund.
Commissioner Doug Lewis voted against the item, with all other commissioners voting to approve it.
“This is consistent to the 2019 Mobilize Marshall Plan,” said Elaine Altman, city financial officer.
The new economic development fund will consist of $15,000 in revenue generated from the Union Pacific Railroad for abandoned right-of-ways which the commission approved the sale on December 16, 2019.
Changes in the budget would include a savings of $180,339 total. Savings would come by the elimination of the Support Services Director Position, which would total $114,345, the movement of Support Services Administrator to HR to total $ 33,853, retirement of the Assistant Director of Public Works totaling $ 12,141 and the closure of the Annex Building saving $ 20,000.
Changes would also include the reorganization of expenses in the W&S Fund and General Fund.
In the W&S Fund the addition of a part-time administrator would cost $23,525, the reclassification of a superintendent to Assistant Director, which would include a pay increase, and would cost $ 2,839.
A two step pay increase for the Public Works Administrator would also be added to the W&S Fund and cost $ 2,731, the pay increase for the Public Works Director would cost $ 4,030 and totaling $33,125 in expenses.
The general fund changes would include the movement of the Support Service Director to PW Superintendent with a one step pay increase which would cost $ 2,406, the reclassification and pay increase for the Public Works Crew Supervisor which would cost $ 2,677 the combination of two Part-time ROW positions to 1 Full-time position which would cost $ 833 and the addition of one full-time ROW position which would cost $32,205, totaling $38,121 in expenses.
Changes would include a net savings of $109,093.
The city also approved an ordinance amending the 2020 Annual Budget to appropriate funds from reserves.
The ordinance provided for a budget amendment by appropriating $215,620 from the General Fund unobligated reserves and $39,502 from the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund unobligated reserves.
“This is a percent of the project that the city is to offset,” Rohr said, explaining the city had made the decision to go along with this plan before he stepped into the position.
Rohr stated that the money coming out of the general fund was needed to continue a number of projects, and that the city was working on other ways to generate income to replace that money.
“We are constantly looking for ways to save money or generate revenue,” Rohr said.
These funds will be used for:
- Nondepartmental Health Insurance — This amendment provides for $92,235 of incremental health insurance premiums. The expenditure was approved by the Commission on December 12, 2019.
- Nondepartmental Professional Services — This amendment provides for $46,885 of incremental expenses for demolition, disposal, slab reconstruction and asbestos removal of the Perkins Building. $222,315 of this expense was paid for by a Community Development Block Grant. The commission approved this expenditure at the December 12, 2019 commission meeting.
- Nondepartmental Professional Services — This amendment provides for $42,500 of engineering services performed by Hayes Engineering for the Downtown Redevelopment Plan.
- Public Services Streets — This amendment provides for $58,000 of street light electric service. The adopted budget for this service was not sufficient to cover this expense. It also provides for $173,083 of funds to pay for the Johnston St. Construction Sidewalk project approved by the Commission on February 8, 2018.
- Nondepartmental Health Insurance — This amendment provides for $39,502 of incremental health insurance premiums. The expenditure was approved by the Commission on December 12, 2019.
The city also approved the Community Development Block Grant five year Consolidated Plan and the 2020 Program Year Annual Action Plan.
The plan is the result of the Feb. 27 public hearing regarding proposed budget/annual action plan for the city’s Five Year Consolidated Plan and 2020 Community Development Block Grant program.
The proposed action plan would include $72,260 in administration costs, $68,000 for code enforcement, $16,250 for the Boys and Girls Club, $12,000 for Marshall — Harrison County Literacy, $12,000 for the Mission Marshall Food Bank, $100,000 for housing rehab, $68,000 for demolition and blight removal and $9,792 for Marshall Connection, totaling $361,302.
If the commission were to approve the Annual Action Plan the plan will be forwarded to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for acceptance by the required deadline of April 15.
“We are off setting expense that the general fund would occur if we did not do this,” Rohr said. “It’s nothing different than what we have done in the past. The federal government allows it.”
Wes Morrison, the city Community and Economic Development Director, said that Marshall Connection was planning to utilize the money by providing supplied to volunteers for the city’s new Neighborhood Redevelopment Plan.
Commissioners Vernia Calhoun requested the Municipal Courts reports be removed from the consent agenda to ask about a contract with Prosecutor Madison Hood and the courts active vs inactive case numbers.
Calhoun said she was concerned because the number of inactive cases has continued to go up, and that she understood Hood’s job to be to work on both active and inactive accounts.
She asked Rohr to look into the numbers, and figure out why the inactive accounts numbers have been steadily growing.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth said that he would gather with everyone involved and ask them to get the information together that Calhoun requested.