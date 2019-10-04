Keep Marshall Beautiful will kick off its first Fall Sweep event Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to staff liaison Mallori James, Keep Marshall Beautiful is affiliated with the larger Keep Texas Beautiful organization that has been operating for three years.
This year will be the first for Marshall’s newly formed organization.
“The goal is to beautify the city and the clean it up,” James said.
James said that when she heard of the larger group Keep Texas Beautiful she loved the ideas that they stood for.
“It’s all about taking pride in where you live, and we really do take pride in our community here and this is just another way to show that,” James said.
She said that similar clean up events have occurred in the past including the annual Clean Sweep, but that event focuses on one area, rather than the city as a whole.
During the event groups of people will meet at City Park at 8 a.m. to get supplies before breaking off to their designated clean up locations.
James said that groups are welcome to ask to cover a specific area upon signing up, but Keep Marshall Beautiful will also be able to suggest places.
She also said that individuals and groups are welcome to show up on the day of without a sign up.
“We will never turn people away, the more the merrier, we want as many people out there as possible,” James said.
After the clean up ends groups will meet back at City Park where community members will be gifted food and drinks, as well as be awarded prizes.
“We will be doing funny awards, like who picked up the most trash, who is the oldest person who is the youngest, and who dressed the nicest for the clean up,” James said.
To sign up to take part go to www.signupgenius.com/go/8050949ACAF2CA4F49-fall.
If anyone has any questions or concerns call James at 903-935-4417 or email keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com.