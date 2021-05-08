The city of Marshall is gearing up to complete its construction project on North Washington Avenue by the end of this month, signifying the completion of the first portion of the ongoing Downtown Redevelopment Project.
The North Washington Avenue project began at the end of December 2020, and according to Eric Powell, Director of the Public Works Department, will be completed by the end of May without an unforeseen delays.
“It is currently on schedule,” Powell said. “We are anticipating the project to be complete by the end of May 2021 unless there are unanticipated delays from the lighting manufacturer.”
He explained that the only remaining item to be completed with the project is the installation of the decorative streetlights and that city officials are still waiting on confirmation of shipping and installation from the contractor.
City officials previously told the News Messenger that the new downtown will meet ADA compliance with a concrete walkway featuring 3-foot red brick pavers at the curb. Casey Sloane Construction was contracted for the first phase of the project, which is still underway.
“The 200 block of North Washington has been plagued with damage and years of disrepair,” Stormy Nickerson, with the city of Marshall said previously. “Due to excessive wear, improper leveling, and root damage from trees, the brick pavers are uneven and pose a significant hazard.”
The redevelopment will also add eight Redbud Merlot trees with root blockers, new black benches, trash cans, planters, matching street poles with advertising flag poles, planters and lighting that is up to code for Wonderland of Lights.
Original historical streetlights and benches were saved by the city, and put into storage for use in a later project.
Additionally, earlier this month, city officials planted four oak trees to replace those that were removed from N. Washington Ave. during the project.
The original Oak trees in downtown were not planted with root blockers, which caused the roots to expand and cause issues with the sidewalks and brick pavers, along with branches from the trees growing around street lights.
City officials said that they could not safely remove the trees without killing them, and had to remove the trees to complete the project downtown. Trees were replaced in their honor during a recent Arbor Day event.
All businesses along North Washington Avenue have been and remain open while construction is ongoing.