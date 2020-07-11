City Public Works Director Eric Powell presented to commissioners this week over a number of plans and changes in the works for the city of Marshall’s infrastructure in 2020.
As a part of the city’s plans Powell said that his department has submitted a number of applications to the Texas Water Development Board for various projects.
The largest of which is the Parker Creek Detention Pond which would create a 20 acre detention pond that would trap storm water which would otherwise flood US Route 59 and Texas State Highway 80.
Both routes are key to hurricane and flood evacuation, which is the main reason the plans to create a detention pond were set in motion.
Powell said that a detention pond differs from the more commonly known retention pond because a retention pond is designed to hold the water for a period of time and then release it, where as a detention pond allows the water to either evaporate naturally or be absorbed into the ground.
The detention pond also offers a more permanent water fixture, which Powell added would offer opportunities for recreation and may be a potential new location for the establishment of alternatives for senior housing locally.
The project would cost around $3.1 million, and Powell said that if the grant were to be approved the city would likely have about 70 to 80 percent of the project costs covered.
The city also applied for a number of grants to assist with projects Powell presented to commissioners as a part of his 10 year capital improvement plan. The capital improvement plan includes water main and sewer main repairs, and Powell said if the grant money were to be approved it will be used to help get those plans off the ground without majority city funding.
Powell said that the department will hear back about the grant money from the development board between August and October 2020, and plans to present on the results of the grant applications in October this year.
Additionally, Powell gave an update on the Travis Water Main design project, which he said is near completion and will likely be out to bid by Fall 2020, with a goal of being completed by the end of the year.
Powell said that the department also partnered with StreetScan, a company that drove every marked street in Marshall city limits and determines the condition of the roads.
He said that this has allowed the city to determine what the realistic condition of all of the streets within the city are, and to create a 10 year plan based on need to rework the roads and city infrastructure underneath them.
The results of the analysis by StreetScan determined the Marshall road ways to have an average pavement condition index (PCI) number of 53 out of 100, which Powell said was not great, but could have been lower.
He added that there is about 67 miles of roadway in Marshall that has a 40 PCI or lower, which is the worst it can be. By gathering this information Powell said that the city is able to focus road repavement and other work on the areas that need it the most.
“The goal ultimately is to get our roads a lot better,” Powell said.
City Manager Mark Rohr added that even if the city’s applications for grant money are approved the city will still likely have to increase utility rates to complete the list of projects they have planned.
“Even if we are successful with the grants, will still need increased revenue,” Rohr said.