The city of Marshall released earlier this week renderings for the newly planned Perkins Pocket Park, a project for downtown Marshall in the lot located at the old Perkins Building site.
Marshall was one of 100 cities in America chosen to receive a grant through the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns program. Marshall was chosen out of more than 2,200 total submissions.
“In order to enhance our downtown revitalization efforts, the city of Marshall is set to begin work on the site where the Perkins Building once sat many years ago. The newly converted open space will be rejuvenated back to life and will welcome both our citizens and visitors alike,” said city communication coordinator Jasmine Rios. “The intent is to provide a space that everyone can enjoy including adults, teens, and young children.”
Rios said that the grant was for a total of $75,000, with requirements that the project be completed by October 2021.
“The city of Marshall is pleased to depict a representation of the look of the pocket park. While the drawing can give you a general idea of the look and feel for the park, it is not intended to directly reflect the final look,” Rios said.
The Perkins building was torn down in January 2020, after the building sat abandoned for a number of years due to the roof falling in, and other needed repairs.
The project was contacted out by the city to Casey Slone Construction at the cost of $269,200, with the city utilizing $222,315 in grant money to take down the building before pulling the rest from the general fund.
The building was purchased originally by the city in 2009, with the goal of creating a green space and public restrooms in the downtown area.
Before it was purchased by the city the building was Bealls Department Store until it moved to a new location in the Marshall Mall, now known as Marshall Place. After Bealls, the building was a number of restaurants and retail locations, even an insurance office, before being purchased by the city 12 years ago.
“The project is set to be completed by October and will help fulfill a highly prioritized Mobilize Marshall objective, in making downtown Marshall a destination,” Rios said.