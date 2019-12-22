As Christmas is quickly approaching, the city of Marshall would like to remind the community members of the modified trash and recycle collection days from Republic Services.
Monday and Tuesday — Regular Collection
Wednesday — No Trash or Recycle Collection
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — Collections will be moved forward one day.
Recycling at Christmas
- Cardboard boxes
- Paper-based wrapping with bows, ribbons, and tape removed
- 100% recycled wrapping paper, free from bows, ribbons, and tape
- Simple, paper-based greeting cards with staples removed
The reason why wrapping paper and greetings cards with glitter, foil or embossed elements cannot be recycled is because recycling machinery is not equipped to cope with plastic- or foil-coated papers. Sticky tape, bows, and ribbons could potentially damage the recycling machinery.