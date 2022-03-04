Due to inoperable or non-functioning valves the city of Marshall has shut down all of the water pumps at the city's water plant. For this reason community members are being asked to conserve their use of water at this time.
The water pumps being shut down will lower water pressure and most likely result in a total loss of water for city water customers.
According to city officials this will allow crews to begin to excavate the main and begin repairing the damage.
Most if not all of the city water customers will experience low pressure and/or no water during this period. City of Marshall representatives are asking that everyone conserve water at this time. City crews are working diligently to locate the break and repair the damage.
A boil water notice will be put into effect due to the break. All affected residents should boil their water two (2) minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded.
The Marshall News Messenger will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.