Chris Miles, the Assistant Director of Public Works, addressed concerns over community members having issues with sewage backing up in their homes.
Miles said that he was aware of two houses on Scenic Loop with those issues, the home of Jordan Moore and the home of Lauren Jeans, and has worked or is working to address those problems.
The problem in the home of Jeans has been solved, according to her mother Kimberly Jeans, who was working with the city to address the issue.
Miles said that the problem in the Jeans home was a result of roots effecting the water line on the property. He was made aware of the problem two weeks ago.
Kimberly said that two days after contacting the city, representatives had come and dug a hole on her daughters property for the plumber to install the new piece, fixing the problem.
“Every city has these problems,” Kimberly said, “It is a horrible situation but what we need to do is all work together to solve it.”
Miles said that he is working with Moore to address the issues on her property, but is unsure exactly what the cause is at this time.
He said that once a week the city is going out to the property to check the trap and be sure everything is okay until they are able to get a new battery for the camera that will be used to diagnose the issue.
Miles said that the battery should be in today.
He confirmed that the city had been out to the property three times since November 2017 when Moore said she started having issues.
Miles said he was made aware of the most recent issue on Moore’s property on Sept. 13.
“We are not getting a lot of calls from a lot of properties,” Miles said, “We try to be very proactive with our citizens in these situations.”
He said that community members can work to prevent the trap on their property from overflowing by avoiding putting grease, sanitary products, tissues and other items that will clog the system into the drains.
If any citizen is experiencing these issues call the city’s 24 hour 7 day a week help line at 903-935-4486.