The city will address the potential approval of an ordinance for a special use permit for a new lounge at 1207 E. Grand Ave. at a special called commission meeting Thursday.
This is the second time the city will address the ordinance, choosing to table it at the last meeting on Oct. 24 due to community concerns.
Neighboring businesses and community members addressed the commission about the addition of the lounge, sighting safety concerns and other potential affects to their businesses.
Before tabling the ordinance commissioners asked Wes Morrison, the Planning and Development Director, to speak with concerned community members and bring the commission recommendations regarding potential regulations they could place on the lounge before voting.
These restrictions could include restrictions on operating hours and mandated security for the lounge.
During the meeting commissioners will also address a report from the city attorney regarding commissioners and commission appointed position absences.
This is in response to concerns raised at the Oct. 24 meeting after commissioners voted to excuse the absence of Commissioner Gail Beil due to health issues.
Community member Kenneth Moon also addressed the issue during the city meeting, stating that as a member of Beil’s district, District 2, he felt under represented.
Commissioners will also consider approval of a recommendation by Republic Services Inc. to increase the water rate by 2.7 percent based on the March Dallas Ft. Worth consumer price index.
If approved this rate will go into affect January 2020.
City Manager Mark Rohr will also present a proposal for consideration by the commission to provide Charter Review Legal Services.
They will consider the approval of a recommendation for the use of child safety fees.
Commissioners will consider a report regarding additional stop signs in Marshall by Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
They will also hear an economic development update.
The city meeting will be held Thursday at City Hall at 6 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.