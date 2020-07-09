The city of Marshall, through its public works department, will be undertaking its annual Street Improvement Program by installing new asphalt overlay on various streets/roads throughout the city.
The work will consist of cleaning the edge of the roadway, placing a 2-inch overlay of new asphalt, restriping stop bars and centerlines where appropriate and moving\replacing existing street signs (stop signs, street name signs, etc.).
The city will also undertake drainage work in the vicinity of the newly paved roads utilizing in house staff.
City officials warned that community members should expect delays when the paving contractor is working in the area they live.
The work is scheduled to begin on or about July 13, and last about two months.
A list of streets planned for the 2020 Street Improvement Program is available at http://www.marshalltexas.net/.