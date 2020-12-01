City of Marshall officials announced this week that starting on Dec. 28, the first phase of the plan to redevelop the Marshall downtown area will begin, starting with the 200 block of North Washington Avenue.
This is the first step in the plan to revitalize the downtown area that was created based on the 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan. The Mobilize Marshall plan is a plan to update and renovate the city of Marshall which was created based on community input in June 2019.
The plan includes both short and long term goals, with one of the short term goals to be completed within the first one to three years including downtown redevelopment.
This first step in the plan will include a large number of repairs to the damaged portions of North Washington Avenue.
“The 200 block of North Washington has been plagued with damage and years of disrepair. Due to excessive wear, improper leveling, and root damage from trees, the brick pavers are uneven and pose a significant hazard,” Stormy Nickerson, city communication liaison, said.
In addition to the brick pavers, Nickerson said that tree roots near The General Store and Pietro’s restaurant have caused a gap of up to six inches.
“The current trees were not intended for small downtown spaces, and root control was not used, so the tree branches at Austin and North Washington have grown over the stoplight and caused a driving hazard,” she said.
Issues with the current street poles, which are not able to meet safety codes, including indoor outlets on outdoors poles, will also be addressed during the revitalization.
Nickerson said that the block is also not currently compliant with the American Disabilities Act, posing a safety rick to community members and visitors.
At the initiation of this project, starting at the end of this month, the city of Marshall will safely remove and store the existing street lights made by Smith Steel Casting Company, green benches with dedications, and brick pavers in good condition for a future project.
After historically relevant materials have been removed and stored safely, the city will begin removing the overgrown trees, broken pavers, broken trash cans and cracked or discolored planters.
The new downtown will meet ADA compliance with a concrete walkway featuring 3-foot red brick pavers at the curb.
The redevelopment will also add eight Redbud Merlot trees with root blockers, new black benches, trash cans, planters, matching street poles with advertising flag poles, planters and lighting that is up to code for Wonderland of Lights.
Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr stated, “During this redevelopment, residents and visitors will have access to every business on the block. While we know there may be inconveniences, the City of Marshall is grateful for the support of the building owners and merchants of the 200 block of North Washington.”
Rohr said that the project was bid with a completion date of four months, which would mean the project is completed by the end of April 2021.