The city of Marshall councilmembers will consider a potential Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with the newly proposed Piney Park during Thursday’s city council meeting.
The agreement states that the developer intends to construct improvements to the property and enter into a 50 year lease with Piney Park, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, to operate a seasonal holiday park and commercial development, the idea for which was presented to council during the last meeting.
The developer and Piney Park through the agreement would invest no less than $2.5 million into the property, as well as retain 10 part time employees during the Christmas season.
In return, the city agrees to spend no more than $195,000 to construct Martin Lake Loop on a portion of the land, as well as maintain the road in the future at additional cost to the city.
During the meeting
Additionally, regarding the Piney Park project, council will hold a public hearing then consider an ordinance of potentially annexing a 126.51-acre tract of land in the Joseph Fields Survey, A-249, in Harrison County.
The public hearing will be hosted outside of the regular citizens comment portion of the meeting, and offers community members the opportunity to specifically address the annexation issue before council votes on it.
The ordinance, if approved, would officially annex the land intended for Piney Park into Marshall city limits, a request that was made by the company.
Also during the meeting Rush Harris with MEDCO will present to council for approval of an expenditure exceeding $50,000 as an incentive for project Tarpon.
Project Tarpon is an ongoing agreement between MEDCO and an oil gas service company that wishes to expand in the Marshall city limits.
The company has already purchased a building in the Marshall Business Park, and plans to update the facility and add additional job opportunities and economic benefits within the city.
As an incentive to the company, MEDCO is looking to approve the expenditure, the final dollar amount of which is undisclosed until the meeting.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth will also present to councilmembers on Thursday on a resolution to approve authorizing fees and fines for animal control and the animal adoption center.
The resolution states that in order to save money and staff time council should set rates and fees to be charged for Animal Services by resolution rather than continual updates to the Code of Ordinances.
If approved this change would be authorized, as well as instating fees which would be $50 and up for all adult dogs and cats, and $100 and up for all puppies and kittens less than six months old. The resolution states that certain exceptions, including the placement of harder to place animals, will be considered.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will also present on a proposed new contract for Coagulant for the city during the meeting.
The agenda states that due to an increase in product pricing, the city’s current provider of Coagulant notified them that they would be unable to enter into a third and final extension of their current contract with the city.
For this reason, Powell is proposing the city award the contract to Brenntag Southwest, Inc., in the amount of $0.2557\pound, the lowest of the three bids the city received for the project.
Near the end of the meeting, council will break into executive session to consider, discuss and deliberate the sale of property. If a vote is needed after the executive session, council will take it publicly before adjourning the meeting.
Thursday’s meeting will be hosted at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall. The meeting will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.