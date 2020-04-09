Marshall city commissioners plan to vote to potentially move the May 2 election date back to November 3 during the group’s virtual Thursday meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The resolution would move the Special Called Election for District 2 commissioners seat, the elections for District 6 and 7 commissioners seats, the special called election for the 16 proposed amends to the city charter and the Special Election reauthorizing the local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets to the later date.
Stormy Nickerson, communications representative with the city, said that commissioners would discuss details surrounding the election and interim District 2 commissioner Leo Morris maintaining the position date during the meeting.
Other Business
The commission will also consider an ordinance consenting to Mayor Terri Browns March 31 amended declaration of local disaster for the City of Marshall resulting from the global pandemic of the coronavirus.
They will also consider the approval of an ordinance amending the 2020 Annual Budget to provide for adjustments in selected departments and the establishment of a new Economic Development Fund.
The new economic development fund will be started with $15,000 in revenue generated from the Union Pacific Railroad for abandoned right-of-ways which the commission approved the sale on December 16, 2019.
Changes in the budget would include a savings of $180,339 total. Savings would come by the elimination of the Support Services Director Position, which would total $114,345, the movement of Support Services Administrator to HR to total $ 33,853, retirement of the Assistant Director of Public Works totaling $ 12,141 and the closure of the Annex Building saving $ 20,000.
Changes would also include the reorganization of expenses in the W&S Fund and General Fund.
In the W&S Fund the addition of a part-time administrator would cost $23,525, the reclassification of a superintendent to Assistant Director, which would include a pay increase, and would cost $ 2,839.
A two step pay increase for the Public Works Administrator would also be added to the W&S Fund and cost $ 2,731, the pay increase for the Public Works Director would cost $ 4,030 and totaling $33,125 in expenses.
The general fund changes would include the movement of the Support Service Director to PW Superintendent with a one step pay increase which would cost $ 2,406, the reclassification and pay increase for the Public Works Crew Supervisor which would cost $ 2,677 the combination of two Part-time ROW positions to 1 Full-time position which would cost $ 833 and the addition of one full-time ROW position which would cost $32,205, totaling $38,121 in expenses.
Changes would include a net savings of $109,093.
The city will also consider the approval of the Community Development Block Grant five year Consolidated Plan and the 2020 Program Year Annual Action Plan.
The plan is the result of the February 27 public hearing regarding proposed budget/annual action plan for the city’s Five Year Consolidated Plan and 2020 Community Development Block Grant program.
Since that meeting city staff stated they have not received any comments or questions regarding the proposed action plan.
The proposed action plan would include $72,260 in administration costs, $68,000 for code enforcement, $16,250 for the Boys and Girls Club, $12,000 for Marshall — Harrison County Literacy, $12,000 for the Mission Marshall Food Bank, $100,000 for housing rehab, $68,000 for demolition and blight removal and $9,792 for Marshall Connection, totaling $361,302.
If the commission were to approve the Annual Action Plan the plan will be forwarded to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for acceptance by the required deadline of April 15.
The city will also consider the approval of an ordinance amending the 2020 Annual Budget to appropriate funds from reserves.
The ordinance provides for a budget amendment by appropriating $215,620 from the General Fund unobligated reserves and $39,502 from the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund unobligated reserves.
These funds are needed for:
- Nondepartmental Health Insurance — This amendment provides for $92,235 of incremental health insurance premiums. The expenditure was approved by the Commission on December 12, 2019.
- Nondepartmental Professional Services — This amendment provides for $46,885 of incremental expenses for demolition, disposal, slab reconstruction and asbestos removal of the Perkins Building. $222,315 of this expense was paid for by a Community Development Block Grant. The commission approved this expenditure at the December 12, 2019 commission meeting.
- Nondepartmental Professional Services — This amendment provides for $42,500 of engineering services performed by Hayes Engineering for the Downtown Redevelopment Plan.
- Public Services Streets — This amendment provides for $58,000 of street light electric service. The adopted budget for this service was not sufficient to cover this expense. It also provides for $173,083 of funds to pay for the Johnston St. Construction Sidewalk project approved by the Commission on February 8, 2018.
- Nondepartmental Health Insurance — This amendment provides for $39,502 of incremental health insurance premiums. The expenditure was approved by the Commission on December 12, 2019.
The community is welcome to watch the meeting on Fidelity Cable Channel 19 or live streamed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net/.
The public is also welcome to participate in a video call or conference call to commissioners to make public comments during the meeting.
The city of Marshall is utilizing the Zoom video conferencing service to present the meetings.
To participate in the video conference call (to be seen and heard via video chat by commissioners during the citizens comments portion of the meeting):
1. Go to http://www.marshalltexas.net
2. Scroll to down the bottom of the page
3. Click on City Commission Virtual Meeting
4. Click the link under Join Zoom Meeting
5. You will be asked to download a computer plug-in.
6. Once the plug-in downloads you will be taken to the meeting{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}7. To participate in the audio conference call (to be heard by commissioners and community members watching the meeting without being seen, though your telephone number will be displayed):{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}8. Go to http://www.marshalltexas.net{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}9. Scroll down to the bottom of the page{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}10. Click on City Commission Virtual Meeting{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}11. You can use any number under One tap mobile or Dial by your location.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}12. Dial the number on the page{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}13. Once the number has been dialed and the meeting code has been entered you will be joined to the meeting.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}All participants will be muted upon entrance to the meeting and remain muted unless chosen to speak by the moderator. During the Virtual Video meeting, the public will be allowed to interact during citizens comments by raising their hand in the meeting.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}To raise your hand during citizens comments for the virtual meeting, go to the bottom of the screen and click on the more button and click raise your hand. The moderator will acknowledge your turn to speak by unmuting your device. Your device will be acknowledged by the last three digits or letters of your device name.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Once a participant is unmuted they must provide their name and address. If the participant does not want to divulge their address over the virtual video call device, the participant can send their information to the moderator via private chat. This must be done prior to them speaking.{/div}