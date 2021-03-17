During Thursday’s city council meeting Marshall councilmembers will consider new policies and procedures for the Marshall Animal Adoption Center.
These potential changes are a result of the new animal adoption center committee, working on the new animal adoption center currently being built by the city.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, a member of the committee, will present the potential new policies to councilmembers.
Also during the meeting Public Works Director Eric Powell will present a report to councilmembers on the Public Works/Water and Wastewater Utilities Capital Improvement Plan.
This report is an update for councilmembers on the CIP that was created as a result of the city’s Mobilize Marshall efforts from June 2019.
The plan is a two- to five-year financial plan to provide infrastructure changes to the city’s public works department.
Councilmembers will also consider approval of an add-on to the original agreement for the Johnson Street Sidewalk Improvement Project. Powell will present on the addition to the project, which is related to a change in scope due to needed drainage system improvements.
This city council meeting will be hosted virtually Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during the citizen comment portion of the meeting can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.