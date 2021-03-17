City council stock art

During Thursday’s city council meeting Marshall councilmembers will consider new policies and procedures for the Marshall Animal Adoption Center.

 Special to the News Messenger

These potential changes are a result of the new animal adoption center committee, working on the new animal adoption center currently being built by the city.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, a member of the committee, will present the potential new policies to councilmembers.

Also during the meeting Public Works Director Eric Powell will present a report to councilmembers on the Public Works/Water and Wastewater Utilities Capital Improvement Plan.

This report is an update for councilmembers on the CIP that was created as a result of the city’s Mobilize Marshall efforts from June 2019.

The plan is a two- to five-year financial plan to provide infrastructure changes to the city’s public works department.

Councilmembers will also consider approval of an add-on to the original agreement for the Johnson Street Sidewalk Improvement Project. Powell will present on the addition to the project, which is related to a change in scope due to needed drainage system improvements.

This city council meeting will be hosted virtually Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during the citizen comment portion of the meeting can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.

