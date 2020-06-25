The Marshall City Commissioners will consider a potential contract for the next phase of the new animal shelter plans during their virtual meeting Thursday at noon.
The design/build contract is for the development, design and construction of a new animal adoption center.
Three companies submitted proposals for the project, with the Adoption Center Advisory Committee selecting Berry and Clay Construction of Rusk for the proposal.
The contract states that a guaranteed maximum price for the project will be determined once the design drawings are completed.
On the agenda
Commissioners will also consider the second reading of two ordinances during Thursday’s meeting.
The first public ordinance is regarding a 3-acre tract of land located at 2810 North East End Boulevard. The amendment would change the property zoning from a single family detached to agriculture and estate. Bobby Pierce, of Marshall, is the property owner and applicant.
The second amendment is regarding an almost 1-acre tract of land located at 316 Murphy Drive.
The amendment would change the zoning on the property from planned development to duplex, triplex, quadraplex. Rhett Skinner of Marshall is the property owner and applicant.
Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison said during the commission’s June 11 meeting that two adjacent property owners responded to notices about the zoning change, and were against the request.
Community member Wayne Hunter spoke during the last meeting against rezoning 316 Murphy Drive.
Hunter was concerned about changing the unit into a multi-family dwelling because of the traffic issues that multiple vehicles cause.
“There are a lot of children in this area,” Hunter said. “I would like to see this neighborhood stay the same, when I bought this property it was a single family property.”
Commissioners will then break into closed session to consider the results of the annual evaluation of City Secretary/Finance Director Elaine Altman.
The city commissioners meeting will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at http://www.marshalltexas.net.