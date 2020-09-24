The city commission will consider a new Small Business Grant program to assist local businesses affected by COVID-19 during Thursday’s virtual commissioners meeting.
The program would be funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant – COVID-19 allocation, and would in addition to the city’s small business loan program established in May this year.
The new program would allocate $75,000 taken from the CDBG-COVID funding which could provide 30 businesses with the grant if they all received the maximum $2,500 amount allowed in the program.
If approved, to apply for the grant program businesses would have to be within the following regulations:
- The program is intended to reimburse local small businesses for the expense of purchasing equipment and supplies that enabled them to adapt to the changing conditions caused by the pandemic.
- Qualifying businesses with at least three employees but not more than 50 may apply for grants up to maximum of $2,500 toward eligible expenses that incurred after March 1.
- Businesses must be located within the city limit of Marshall.
- Eligible businesses include but are not limited to retail (storefront), food and beverage, personal care (barbershop, nail salons, spas, etc.) automobile maintenance, education/training, art galleries, gyms, and small manufacturing businesses.
- Ineligible business types include financial institutions, RV Parks, apartment complexes, home based businesses, permanently closed businesses and nonprofit organizations.
- Application process would be submitting an application with required paper work, staff will then provide a recommendation to the city commission making a final determination.
Commissioners will also consider a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corporation for spending in excess of $50,000 for an incentive package for project composite.
The money would go to MEDCO as a way to continue their work with Channel Control Merchants, owner of Dirt Cheap, who is planning to open up a new site in an existing building just outside of the Marshall city limits in Harrison County.
The company also recently hosted a job fair, and plans to offer 500 new jobs to community members locally.
The second reading of an ordinance to approve the 2021 budget for the city of Marshall will also be considered during the meeting. The first reading of the ordinance was approved unanimously during the group’s last commission meeting.
For more details on the city’s proposed budget go to www.marshalltexas.net.
The second reading of an ordinance to amend the 2020 budget to provide funds for projects already approved by the commission will also be considered at Thursday’s meeting.
These projects include $1,750,000 in tax note funds being used for a number of improvement projects for the city owned facilities, $12,500 utilized for the Census program and $185,223 utilized from the EMS ESD fund for new vehicles.
An ordinance to amend Chapter 31 “Water and Sewer” Article III, titled, “Industrial Wastes” by deleting sections 31-18 through 31-32 and replacing them with new sections 31-18 through 31-33 will also be considered for a second reading during the meeting.
Public Works Director Eric Powell presented on the ordinance to the commission during the groups last meeting, stating that this which would put the city in compliance with regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency by granting regulatory officials the authority to require entities discharging industrial waste into the POTW system to comply with these regulations.
The second reading of an ordinance affixing and levying 2020 ad valorem taxes for the use and support of the municipal government of the City of Marshall for the 2021 fiscal year at a rate of $0.54 per $100 of property value.
Mayor Terri Brown will also read a proclamation on Thursday which will name the week of Oct 4 through 10 as Fire Prevention Week in the City of Marshall, with the theme this year planned as “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!!”
Thursdays commissioners meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.