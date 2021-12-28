Today contractors will begin the second tie-in at Travis Street and Portland Avenue, continuing a water main project the city began Monday.
Water will be temporarily shut off beginning at noon for community members on Portland Avenue, Starr Street, and Arkansas Street. If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed by late afternoon.
On Monday evening contractors successfully completed the east tie-in of the new water main at Travis Street and Highway 59. All affected residents who had no water or experienced very low water pressure should continue to boil their water for two minutes prior to consumption.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work to complete this important project updating our City infrastructure," said city Community Coordinator Jasmine Rios.