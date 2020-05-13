Marshall City Commissioners will continue to host virtual meetings throughout the month of May, with this month’s first meeting scheduled for Thursday this week.
Commissioners will still be streaming the meeting live on Facebook and on Channel 19, any community member interested in addressing the commission during the meeting may do so virtually by visiting www.marshalltexas.net.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson previously stated that although the city is allowed by Governor Greg Abbott’s orders to reopen public meetings while maintaining social distancing regulations, the city does not plan to reopen in person meetings until the next month.
On the agenda
During the meeting commissioners will address a public hearing and consider amending the Community Development Block five year grant consolidated plan and the 2020 Program Year Annual Action Plan to include CDBG-COVID funds and other proposed activities.
The city agenda stated that the CARES Act made available $5 billion in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds and a portion of those funds were dedicated to assist communities in responding to the pandemic. The city of Marshall’s allocation is $212,544.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development made recommendations to the city on how to best allocate these dollars based on the four available categories, including spending no funds on building and improvements, $31,882 for public services and $42,509 for planning capacity building and technical assistance.
After a public hearing is conducted on the grant allocations commissioners will have the opportunity to vote on those recommendations.
Two presentations will also to commissioners during the meeting by Finance Director Elaine Altman and Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison.
Altman will present the first presentation that will be on a plan by the city to reduce inactive Municipal Court cases and include an update on the community service program.
Altman will discuss solutions a group of city employees, including, Leland Benoit the Court Administrator, Madison Hood the City Prosecutor, City Manager Mark Rohr, Brendan Roth a Municipal Court Judge and Police Chief Cliff Carruth, put together to reduce outstanding municipal court cases.
The city agenda stated that the group came up with a number of potential solutions, including:
Carruth committing to assign a police officer, within the next month to work court services and security once the City Courts are back in operation. This officer will actively execute outstanding warrants.
The creation of an amnesty program that will allow citizens to clear outstanding warrants if they meet certain criteria.
The amnesty program will be followed by a warrant round up by law enforcement and municipal court staff where these groups will work to enforce as many arrest warrants as possible in an effort to collect debt owed on outstanding warrants.
The city also made a decision to utilize the Texas Department of Public Safety Failure to Appear Database (OMNI) which enables DPS to place a hold on Texas driver’s license renewals until a warrant is resolved.
Altman will also give an update on the community service program outlining ways that city staff identified to increase transparency and improve court efficiency.
The second presentation will be made by Morrison for the consideration and potential approval of a small business revolving loan program.
The city agenda stated that this program will be funded by the assistance to businesses portion of the funding from the CARES Act, totaling $138,153, as a way to assist local businesses which were hurt financially by the COVID-19 outbreak. The agenda states that the program was also a goal of the Mobilize Marshall plan created with community involvement in 2019.
Morrison will present on the new program, which will include support for the establishment of new businesses and the expansion of old ones in Marshall.
The presentation will officially define what a small business is and will only affect businesses within Marshall City limits. Loans may be used for acquisition or development of land, overhead expenses, rent/utilities, training, labor expenses or equipment necessary to conduct business with a maximum loan of $10,000 or 75 percent of the total project cost.
If approved by the city the application process for the loan program would include submitting an application to city staff and obtaining a recommendation from the Community Development Advisory Committee. The city commission would make the final determination.
During the meeting commissioners will also consider the second reading of three separate ordinances.
These include an ordinance to adopt a new public services zoning district, which Morrison said the city planned to adopt a few years ago.
The new district would include any government, public or school related institution.
The ordinance would officially amending Chapter 32 of the City of Marshall Code of Ordinances entitled “Zoning Ordinance” specifically related to Section 20 entitled “Zoning District Purposes and Prohibited Uses”.
Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance at the last meeting and no changes have been made to the ordinance since then.
The second reading of another ordinance would consider amending the official zoning map regarding a 1.19-acre tract of land.
Being all of lots 1, 2, 10, and part of lot 9 block 6 Parkview Addition, and all of Outlot 200-A S. W. from R-2 Single Family Detached to Public Service.
Wiley College is the property owner and applicant, and is requesting the zoning change to create a Welcome Center, which Morrison said is perfectly in line with the new zoning district.
Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance at the last meeting and no changes have been made to the ordinance since then.
The final ordinance is regarding a zoning map amendment of a 0.803 acre tract of land being all of Lots 1 and 2, and part of Lot 3 Block 1 Medill Bomar Heights from R-2 Single Family Detached to Office.
Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance at the last meeting and no changes have been made to the ordinance since then.
After the above agenda items are reviewed by commissioners the group will break into executive session before adjournment.
For more information on the upcoming meeting or to participate in the city’s virtual meetings go to www.marshalltexas.net.