An open meeting on the city’s Downtown Redevelopment Plan will be held Thursday at the city commissioners’ meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The hearing is a separate matter from the usual citizen’s comments portion of the commissioners’ meeting, and will allow any community members interested in speaking on the plan three minutes to address the commission.
Stormy Nickerson with the city said that additional time, up to five minutes, will be allowed upon request. Any community members interested can go up to the main desk right before the meeting to request more time.
During the meeting the city will also consider two resolutions for general election of city commissioners in districts 5, 6 and 7 and for a joint election agreement with the city of Marshall Independent School District for May.
Commissioner Vernia Calhoun is for district 5, Larry Hurta in district 6 and Doug Lewis in district 7.
Lewis has publicly stated on his Facebook page that he will not be seeking reelection in May. Nickerson said that Calhoun and Hurta have not made comments about rerunning or not for their commissioner’s seat thus far.
The first hearing of an ordinance calling for a special election reauthorization of the local sales tax at the rate of 1/8th of 1 percent will also be addressed at the commissioners’ meeting.
The sales tax will expire on the four year anniversary of its last installment if it is not addressed at Thursday’s meeting. The press release from the city stated that the tax is used to provide funds for “maintenance and report of municipal streets; making provisions for the conduct of the election and providing for other matters related thereto.”
The commission will also hear the second reading of three separate ordinances during the meeting.
The first will be an ordinance for a special use permit allowing a daycare at 307-B Pope St. which requires the permit due to its location in a I-1(light industry).
The ordinance proposal states that the site is already developed and no exterior changes are being planned for the property.
The second ordinance will amend the official zoning map for a 0.693 acre tract of land from C-2, which is retail business, to C-3, which is general business on the property located at 2009 E Houston St.
The owner of the property and applicant Matthew Kuhn wishes to rezone the land to use it as storage for his existing HVAC business, which adjoins the property to the south. The property is currently vacant.
The final second hearing of an ordinance will consider amending Chapter 23 of the Code of Ordinances to add a new definition under zoning which states “Light Fabrication/Manufacturing — Manufacturing of finished products or parts, predominantly from previously prepared materials, including fabrication, assembly, and packaging of such products, and incidental storage, sales and distribution of such products, all located within the building but excluding basic industrial processing; outdoor storage is not permitted.”
Commissioners will also consider the allowances of the 2020 HOT Fund Grants during the meeting.Recommendations for the grant and the amounts allocated have been previously determined by Mallori James, the Director of Tourism & Cultural Arts.
Consideration of the commissions meeting schedule for 2020 will also be discussed on Thursday, along with the 2019 Wonderland of Lights.
Commissioners will break into executive session nearing the end of the meeting to discuss two points: to deliberate bond settlement for painting contract for Memorial City Hall and to consider the appointment, employment, duties, and succession plan for the office of the City Attorney.
Any action needed to be taken regarding these discussions will be held after executive session is closed.
All City Commissioners meetings are open to the public. Anyone who wishes to address the commissioners may do so during the citizen’s comments portion beginning every meeting.