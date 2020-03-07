City Manager Mark Rohr announced Thursday in a press release that due to feedback the city has received from a number of sources, changes would be made to the original downtown plan presented to the City Commissioners in November 2019.
These changes include the portion of Bolivar Street on the east side of the Historical Harrison County Courthouse remaining open, along with potential rethinking of the green space planned for that area.
County Judge Chad Sims said that when he spoke with Rohr about the plan earlier this week Sims expressed concerns over the addition of a park, including a splash pad and outdoor theater, so close to the courthouse.
“I am opposed to the street being closed and I am opposed to having a park and splash pad outside of the courthouse,” Sims said.
His concerns echoed a number of community members who expressed worries over the loss of parking spaces and how the traffic flow would be affected by the closing of the street at a public hearing on the downtown plan on January 23.
“We discussed any opportunities available to us to determine a path forward on the renovation of the downtown area through a mutually-agreeable compromise. Part of this compromise could consist of utilizing removable bollards that would allow Bolivar Street to remain open, except during times of festivals and special events,” Rohr said. “After conferring with the remaining commissioners, Judge Sims indicated they would be receptive to determining the specifics of the new arrangement and we plan to have those talks in the near future. We appreciate the open attitude and spirit of compromise demonstrated by Harrison County officials to work towards the betterment of the downtown area.”
Sims and Rohr were both able to confirm that documentation that was recently uncovered proved the county is the true owner of the land around the building.
Sims stated that he was able to find the original patent with the Republic of Texas that he estimated dated back to around the 1840’s.
This patent for the land was gifted to the county by a resident, and no other documentation proving the land ever switched ownership has been found.
Sims said that the county also has an easement on the land with the Texas Historical Commission that they formed after the commission assisted the county in repairs to the court house.
“You cannot grant an easement if you are not the owners of the land,” Sims said, which reinforces the county’s ownership of the property.
The Texas Historical Commission has also not been presented or asked about the plan thus far, which Sims says prevents the city from doing any work on that land before its approval, due to the easement.
Sims and Rohr both said they plan to meet again to hash out details of the plan further, but that no date has been set yet for that meeting. Sims also stated that at this time conversations would be between him and Rohr, and would not yet include the county commissioners.
“The city of Marshall advanced a visionary plan that was requested as part of the Mission Marshall process and since that time we have been evaluating responses to the plan in hopes of transforming the downtown. We realized in doing so, that we would receive feedback and that we would need to partner with various entities in order for any plan to advance,” Rohr said in the press release. “It was never the city’s intent to engage in a fight with any entity on the overall plan or any aspect therein. We were merely trying to advance a concept to improve the downtown for the better.”
Sims said that there were portions of the plan that he agreed with, including the streetscaping efforts for the Main Street in downtown Marshall, which would expand the sidewalk space and open up room for outdoor seating.
Rohr said that he plans to meet with a number of other community members and public figures as he continues to make changes to the plan, including individual citizens, city commissioners, property owners, downtown property owners, business people in the community and the Main Street Board and city staff members.
He said that the city plans to hold a public discussion regarding the green space and park portions of the plan as well, but that no specific date for that has been set.
Amid discussions the city is also looking to take the next steps on the plan this year with the beginning of work on the engineering for the streetscaping portion, which Rohr said is currently underway, and will likely be bid out in the near future.
“We think it is important to get something vertical this year. We will also start to discuss implementation of the TIF and design review standards in the near future. These are critical parts of any downtown renovation project,” Rohr said.
A video of the full original presentation of the Downtown Redevelopment Plan by Rohr is available for the community to watch on the city commissioners Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net.