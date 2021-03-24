During Thursday’s City Council meeting Mayor Terri Brown will proclaim the month of March in Marshall to be “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month”.
Governor Greg Abbott made this proclamation in January, stating that according to the state of Texas 480,000 children in the state currently have developmental disabilities.
“The hope and dreams of these young Texans do not differ from the aspirations of all Texans – to be self sufficient, to work and earn a living, practice their faith and help support their community,” Abbott said in the declaration. “Each year we dedicate March to raising awareness about developmental disabilities, and highlight the importance of including all people of all abilities in every aspect of community life.”
After the presentation, councilmembers will consider authorizing the Acting City Attorney, Scott Rectenwald, to retain counsel for assistance and advice on the update from the Bureau of the Census.
Rectenwald will also present to city council members on a potential new water loss forgiveness policy during Thursday’s meeting.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell will also present new applications for the city’s small business grant fund program to councilmembers for their approval.
The city’s Tourism and Cultural Arts Director Mallori James will also present during the meeting as well, regarding a potential new appointment to the city’s Keep Marshall Beautiful Board.
Thursday’s city council meeting will be hosted at 6 p.m. and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.