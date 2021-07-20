Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr is proud to announce that the city has been awarded the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant.
The city is thrilled to be one of the 100 impact projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe’s centennial. Lowe’s received more than 2,200 submissions to the 100 Hometowns program, which invited people across the country to nominate their hometown projects in need.
The 100 Hometowns program will complete 100 projects across 37 states that rebuild areas reeling from natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore beloved community centers and revive green spaces. The 100 Hometowns projects span urban, rural, and suburban communities and will benefit an array of community members, from toddlers, teens and seniors to veterans, small business owners, students and more.
To address the downtown revitalization efforts, the city is going to be using the funding provided by the Lowe’s initiative to repair and create a Marshall Downtown Pocket Park at the site where the old Perkins Building once sat.
The building space will be rejuvenated back to life to allow it to once more host community events and invite locals and visitors to a space where they can enjoy the welcoming environment that the downtown district provides.
The city looks forward to the completion of this project that will help fulfill a critical part of the Mobilize Marshall plan, to make downtown Marshall a destination.
Details of every 100 Hometowns project and their progress can be found at the 100 Hometowns landing page and at #100Hometowns on social media.
“This is yet another positive step forward in adding another amenity to the redevelopment of downtown,” said Rohr.