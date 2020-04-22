City of Marshall Commissioners will vote on the latest declaration of local disaster made by Mayor Terri Brown April 13 at Thursday’s virtual meeting.
The order was made by Brown due to a continued increase in cases of the coronavirus in Marshall and Harrison County.
If commissioners approve the ordinance passing the second emergency declaration it would extend the stay at home order until future notice.
Other Business
The city will also conduct three public hearings to consider different ordinances during the meeting.
The first public meeting will consider an ordinance consider amending Chapter 32 of the City of Marshall Code of Ordinances entitled “Zoning Ordinance” specifically related to Section 20 entitled “Zoning District Purposes and Prohibited Uses”.
The amendment of the ordinance would alter the code of ordinances to add a zoning district to serve public uses within the City such as schools, universities, parks, government uses and other uses typically managed by governments or nonprofits.
The city agenda said that it is typical that zoning ordinances provide such a district to ensure compatible development of such uses in conjunction with surrounding neighborhoods. City staff determined the need in such a zoning district.
If the item passes the district would allow a wide range of uses by right with the condition that if there is a residentially zoned lot within 100 feet of the subject property then a special use permit will be required to ensure residential areas are protected.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval of this item by a unanimous vote.
The second public hearing will consider an ordinance regarding a zoning map amendment of a 0.803 acre tract of land being all of Lots 1 and 2, and part of Lot 3 Block 1 Medill Bomar Heights from R-2 Single Family Detached to Office.
The property is currently being used as a single family dwelling and the applicant has requested the property be used as an office space. The applicant and property owner is Mickey Bowles, and 15 notices within 200 feet of the property were sent out with zero responses thus far.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval of this item by a unanimous vote.
The third public hearing will consider an ordinance amending the official zoning map regarding a 1.19-acre tract of land. Being all of lots 1, 2, 10, and part of lot 9 block 6 Parkview Addition, and all of Outlot 200-A S. W. from R-2 Single Family Detached to Public Service.
Wiley College is the property owner and applicant, and is requesting the zoning change to create a Welcome Center.
The city will also hear the second reading of two ordinances.
At the last city meeting commissioners voted to approve an ordinance amending the 2020 Annual Budget to provide for changes in certain departments and the establishment of a new Economic Development Fund. Commissioner Doug Lewis voted against the item with all other commissioners voting to approve the item.
The new economic development fund would consist of $15,000 in revenue generated from the Union Pacific Railroad for abandoned right-of-ways which the commission approved the sale on Dec. 16, 2019.
Changes in the budget would include a savings of $180,339 total. Savings would come by the elimination of the Support Services Director Position, which would total $114,345, the movement of Support Services Administrator to HR to total $ 33,853, retirement of the Assistant Director of Public Works totaling $ 12,141 and the closure of the Annex Building saving $ 20,000.
Changes would also include the reorganization of expenses in the W&S Fund and General Fund.
In the W&S Fund the addition of a part-time administrator would cost $23,525, the reclassification of a superintendent to Assistant Director, which would include a pay increase, and would cost $2,839.
A two step pay increase for the Public Works Administrator would also be added to the W&S Fund and cost $ 2,731, the pay increase for the Public Works Director would cost $ 4,030 and totaling $33,125 in expenses.
The general fund changes would include the movement of the Support Service Director to PW Superintendent with a one step pay increase which would cost $2,406, the reclassification and pay increase for the Public Works Crew Supervisor which would cost $ 2,677 the combination of two Part-time ROW positions to 1 Full-time position which would cost $833 and the addition of one full-time ROW position which would cost $32,205, totaling $38,121 in expenses.
Changes would include a net savings of $109,093.
The city will also consider the second reading of an ordinance amending the 2020 Annual Budget to appropriate funds from reserves. Commissioners approved the item at the last city meeting.
The ordinance provided for a budget amendment by appropriating $215,620 from the General Fund unobligated reserves and $39,502 from the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund unobligated reserves.
“This is a percent of the project that the city is to offset,” Rohr said at the last city meeting, explaining the city had made the decision to go along with this plan before he stepped into the position.
Rohr stated that the money coming out of the general fund was needed to continue a number of projects, and that the city was working on other ways to generate income to replace that money.
These funds will be used for:
Nondepartmental Health Insurance — This amendment provides for $92,235 of incremental health insurance premiums. The expenditure was approved by the Commission on Dec. 12, 2019.
Nondepartmental Professional Services — This amendment provides for $46,885 of incremental expenses for demolition, disposal, slab reconstruction and asbestos removal of the Perkins Building. $222,315 of this expense was paid for by a Community Development Block Grant. The commission approved this expenditure at the Dec. 12, 2019 commission meeting.
Nondepartmental Professional Services — This amendment provides for $42,500 of engineering services performed by Hayes Engineering for the Downtown Redevelopment Plan.
Public Services Streets — This amendment provides for $58,000 of street light electric service. The adopted budget for this service was not sufficient to cover this expense. It also provides for $173,083 of funds to pay for the Johnston St. Construction Sidewalk project approved by the Commission on Feb. 8, 2018.
Nondepartmental Health Insurance — This amendment provides for $39,502 of incremental health insurance premiums. The expenditure was approved by the Commission on Dec. 12, 2019.
The city meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and will be conducted virtually. Community members are welcome to watch the meeting on TV or on the city’s Facebook page where it is live streamed.
For more information on how to participate in a virtual meeting go to www.marshalltexas.net.