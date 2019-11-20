City commissioners will vote on a proposal to hire Shelter Planners of America to consult on the design/build portion of the animal shelter project at Thursday’s meeting.
The proposal is the next step to a resolution approved by commissioners in August for the city to initiate the design/build method for the construction of the new adoption center.
The proposed fee for the consulting services totals $45,950.
City Manager Mark Rohr will present commissioners with the new downtown redevelopment plan during the meeting as well.
Rohr said that the goals for redevelopment stem from the Mobilize Marshall plan organized by the city through citizens comments earlier this year.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to create a charter review committee to consider changes to the charter and make recommendations to the commission.
Commissioners will also vote to approve appointments to the committee, including two commissioners to serve as ex-officio members.
During the meeting the city will also vote to approve an ordinance which will raise the water rate by 2.7 percent beginning January 2020.
The rate increase is based on the March 2019 Dallas Fort Worth Consumer Price Index.
Commissioners will also vote on a monthly financial report, a code enforcement report, and a report on the status of the Memorial City Hall Renovation project on the consent agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Marshall City Hall located at 401 S. Alamo Blvd. Meetings are open to the public and members of the public are able to offer comments during the public comment portion of the meeting.