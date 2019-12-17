The city commissioners voted to close, vacate and abandon various unimproved right-of-ways within the incorporated city of Marshall city limits at Monday’s special called meeting.
Public Works Director Eric Powell said that the project came after interest in the right-of-ways from Union Pacific Railroad was brought to his attention.
The company is planning a railroad track improvement program that would require the closing, vacating and abandonment of right of ways located at Wordworth Street, at the intersection of Woodworth and Garber Street, and a portion of Hynson Spring Road.
Union Pacific offered to purchase all three right-of-ways for $5,000 each, with a grand total of $15,000.
Powell said that those portions of the road has no public utilities and that the city had no use for the right-of-ways.
“This is us utilizing the different methods for income that we had previously discussed and I think that is worth mentioning,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.
Also at the city meeting commissioners voted on the second reading of two ordinances amending the 2019 budget.
The first ordinance addressed funds for projects approved by the commission, which totaled a net increase of $280,558.
The second provided for year end adjustments in selected departments, which added $212,000 for the Memorial City Hall project.
The city voted to approved both ordinances at the last city meeting and no changes were made since that time.
The next city commission meeting will be held in January 2020.