City commissioners voted to approve an agreement with Shelter Planners of America to initiate the design/plan step in the creation of a new animal adoption center.
The proposed fee for the services totals $45,950, and City Manager Mark Rohr said that the animal shelter committee vetted the group and recommended approval.
Rohr also said that a potential change to the location of the animal shelter could be made in the future.
During the meeting a number of community members stepped forward to express their opinions on the shelter project.
Leo Morris spoke out at the meeting over financial burdens the animal shelter might cause.
He expressed a need for financial responsibility and finding other funding for the project outside of Marshall citizens.
Community member Vicky Brooks also spoke at the meeting about the need for a new shelter in the community.
“(The current shelter) is the most horrible thing I have ever seen in my life; we need a shelter and we need help,” Brooks said.
Kenneth Moon also spoke at the meeting about his hope for a cost-effective plan for the animal shelter.
Also during the meeting the community heard an outline of the new downtown revitalization plan from Rohr.
In the plan Rohr outlines phase one, which will focus on the 100 block of Houston Street.
Changes in the plan include extending sidewalks by 10 feet to allow for outdoor dining and safety, additional streetlights to fit the theme, adding trees and other green elements and offering artists the ability to create art to display in the area.
The biggest change to the community in the plan would be the addition of a green space and outdoor theater area on the east side of Whetstone Square.
The addition would add a green lawn area with outdoor seating, a new park and a potential permanent space for the carousel, an outdoor interactive water fountain for community use and an outdoor stage.
Rohr said that this portion of the project is crucial due to its proximity to the courthouse, ETBU Nursing School and Memorial City Hall.
He said that the number of parking spaces downtown will not diminish due to the plan.
“None of this calls for a tax increase,” Rohr said.
City Commissioners also voted to approve a resolution to create a charter review committee and appointed members to this board.
Each commissioner appointed a member, which resulted in Mayor Brown appointing Diane Seal, Commissioner Larry Hurta appointing Garrett Boersma, Commissioner Vernia Calhoun appointing Angelita Jackson, Commissioner Marvin Bonner appointing Herbert Johnson, Commissioner Doug Lewis appointing Stacia Runnels and Commissioner Amy Ware appointing Scott Carlile.
Commissioners Calhoun and Ware were also appointed to the committee to serve as ex officio members.
The city also approved a raise in the water rate that was previously discussed effective January 2020.
A more in-depth look at the downtown revitalization plan will be featured in Saturday’s edition of the newspaper.