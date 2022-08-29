JEFFERSON — City-wide Rummage Sale, Tractor Show, Artisans Market and Bike Show all set in Jefferson this month.
Jefferson Tourism Bureau September is upon us already and our calenders seems to be filling up fast with back-to-school activities, meetings and more while we desperately long to hang on to the last remains of Summer. Now is the time to escape, take a break and do just that! Celebrate for a day, or more, in the quiet, amazing, historic town of JEFFERSON. We are "cookin'" up and serving some exciting and unique opportunities for your Labor Day adventure, and in the weeks to follow. Of course, our usual attractions will also be avalable such as a trolley, boat, train, or horse & carriage tour/ride, our amazing unique museums, eateries , shops, walking trail, historic buildings, and our famous bed and breakfasts. Come, as the summer winds down, make some new memories, and share some time in the East Texas Piney Woods with us here in Jefferson.
City-Wide Rummage Sale
Annaul City-Wide Rummage Sale Sept 16, 2022Who doesn't love a great Sale? Especially a city-wide sale! People and merchanchants from all over town search their attics and storerooms to find all the great "treasures" hidden away, pull them out, and put them on sale You get the opportunity to explore, inspect, and bargain for that perfect item at your leisure. Destinations all over
Jefferson, but we provide maps (maps will be available at the Chamber of Commerce office and online) 903-665-2672.
Artisans/Makers Market
Artisans/Makers Market Sept 16-18, 2022 Here is your chance to browse, shop and find that unusual one-of-a-kind handmade item that will make your day special. Paintings, jewelry, crafts, and more! Opens at 10AM Location: Art on the Bayou 205 N Walnut St, Jefferson 903-601-4499 903-665-8966.
Antique Tractor Show and Parade
4th Annual Antique Tractor Show Sept. 17, 2022 Tractor Show: Saturday, 10:00AM – 2:00 PM The main streets in Jefferson will be closed to traffic to accommodate antique tractors, antique trucks, working and stationary antique engines. Swap meet vendors welcome. Event includes tractor parade, slow tractor race and lots of unique awards Setup early on Friday 11:00-7:00 Free admission to the public and exhibitors.
Rallye and Bike Show
37th Lake O' Pines Norton Owners Assoc. Rallye & Bike Show Sept 30, 2022 The rallye draws more than 300 people displaying over 100 of the finest vintage motorcycles anywhere in the country. Join us at Diamond Don’s RV Park & Event Center which is just one mile outside of Jefferson, Texas. Participate in Field Events, display your bike in show and ride in the Rolling Concours. Come enjoy a weekend full of great entertainment and fun. Open to the public – gate fees apply. http://www.ntnoa.org.
Historic Jefferson Railway Labor Day Train
Labor Day Express Train Sept 3,2022Historic Jefferson Railway Labor Day Celebration includes stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit for alligator feeding (weather permitting) Saturday Narrated Historical Day Tours: 12:30 and 2:30 Celebrate Labor Day at the Historic Jefferson Railway as we end our summer season. Come see the Support Our Troops display that honors the United States Military. Active Military personnel ride free. call 866-398-2038 or text 903-742-2041 www.jeffersonRailway.com info@JeffersonRailway.com.
Diamond Don Vintage Motocross
Diamond Don International AHRMA Vintage Motocross Sept.3-12, 2022 * Wednesday: golf outing * Thursday; Dual Sport Adventure throughout NE Tx * Friday; Cross Country and Trials * Saturday: Vintage Motocross * Sunday: Post-Vintage * Saturday and Sunday 100cc and XR200cc Revenge races The weekend will be full of motocross legends. Vintage friendly motocross track at Diamond Don RV Park with great spectator viewing areas More than 1000 people from all over the world turn out for this event. Open to the public – gate fees apply www.DiamondDon.com.
Sons of the Pioneers
"Sons of the Pioneers" Septembr 3,2022 - 7:30pm
They are back again this year! sponsored by Opera House Theatre Players, Tickets: VIP $55. General Admission $30 Photos and autographs following the concert as well as sales of their CD's. Tickets on sale at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com or The Willow Tree, 211 N Polk St, Jefferson 903-601-4515