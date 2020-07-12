JEFFERSON — Classic and unique cars rolled into downtown Jefferson Friday for this weekend’s 20th annual Outlaw Nationals Car Show for a cause, which benefits the Percy. R. Johnson Burn Foundation and Camp I’m Still Me.
The open class annual car show, usually hosted in the spring, was pushed to this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is open each year to all vehicles, running or not running.
Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club and Restaurant Owner and car show organizer Stanley Davis received approval from Jefferson’s city council for the event and hand washing stations were set up Friday throughout downtown during the car show.
In addition to almost the classic and unique vehicles on show Friday, the event had a variety of vendors set up throughout downtown.
Entry fees for the participating vehicles will be used to send proceeds to the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation and the annual Camp I’m Still Me for burn victims in Scottsville.
Organizers also held a 50/50 drawing to raise money for the foundation, as well as a live auction.
To learn more about the annual car show, visit the website at www.outlawnationals.com. For more information or to donate to the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation or Camp I’m Still Me, visit www.campimstillme.com.